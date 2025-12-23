Say Social Strengthens Its Growth in Italy with the Appointment of Vincenzo Di Carlo and Donato Falotico

Milano, Lombardia , Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say Social, an independent creative agency driven by the principles of social engagement, announces a significant expansion of its team in Italy with the appointment of Vincenzo Di Carlo and Donato Falotico. These appointments represent a crucial step in the company’s growth strategy, aimed at strengthening its presence in the Italian market through relevant content and in-depth cultural analysis.





The leadership team of Say Social

Vincenzo Di Carlo will take on the role of Content Strategy Director, where he will lead content direction across complex editorial ecosystems. His mission will be to develop narratives capable of adapting to different cultural contexts and platform-specific dynamics, ensuring that brand messages remain consistently relevant and engaging.

Donato Falotico, in the role of Research & Insight Director, will lead the area dedicated to transforming cultural and behavioral insights into clear, actionable strategies. His objective is to maximize cultural impact and brand equity, ensuring that strategies are grounded in solid data and in-depth analysis.

At the same time, Salvatore Cafà joins the New Business Team to facilitate dialogue between creativity and business strategy. His contribution will support the development of new opportunities and projects, further strengthening Say Social’s position as a leader in the industry.

With hubs in Milan, Lugano, Zurich, and London, Say Social continues to operate as an independent creative agency, combining creativity, strategy, and cultural relevance. “The expansion of the team represents a natural step in the agency’s growth journey, bringing together creativity, strategy, and cultural relevance,” comments CEO Damiano Giannini.

About Say Social

Say Social is an independent, socially driven creative agency with hubs in Milan, Lugano, Zurich, and London. We harness the power of new media to create positive impact and connect people with brands through relevant content, digital PR, and up-to-date cultural insights. We support brands in translating business objectives into marketing strategies and campaigns with measurable results, guiding them toward sustainable growth while simplifying the complexity of the digital world.

Press inquiries

Say Social

https://say.social

Salvatore Cafà

press@say.social

+39 02 5656 8787

Milano | Lugano | Zürich | London