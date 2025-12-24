Hainan FTP's customs closure begins: departure of duty-free processed and value-added goods from island

SANYA, China, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 18, a batch of processed and value-added goods from Hainan Heren Pearl Co., Ltd., including 18K gold seawater pearl jewelry, was transported from Sanya to Guangzhou. The Publicity Department of the Sanya Municipal Party Committee stated that this marks the first shipment of duty-free processing and value-added operations following the customs closure at the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

The Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee noted that this batch of jewelry leverages the "first-line liberalization, second-line control" import and export management system of the FTP. Raw materials were imported from overseas, with high-value-added processes such as design, 3D wax printing, setting, and polishing completely locally. This ensures that the finished products meet the value-added standards for duty-free domestic sales.

"Thanks to the favorable policies of the FTP, the comprehensive tax rate that was previously 51.92% at the customs import stage has been reduced to 25.56%, significantly lowering production costs for our company," said Yang Dan, Deputy General Manager of Heren Pearl. She added that the savings from reduced tariffs not only allow for more competitive retail prices that benefit consumers, but also empower the company to increase investment in research and development, thus driving industrial transformation.

The Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee stated that in recent years, leveraging the zero-tariff and low-tax policies of Hainan FTP, Sanya has actively promoted the development of the gold and jewelry industry. The establishment of parks such as the Zijin Sanya Gold and Jewelry Industrial Park, Heren Gold and Jewelry Industrial Park, and Sanya Jingu Jewelry Industrial Park has attracted companies like China Gold Jewelry, Zhaojin Group, Chow Taiseng, and Chow Tai Fook. The resulting industrial cluster effect is gradually becoming evident, with a preliminary full-chain industrial ecosystem encompassing raw material imports, refining, processing, exhibition, and sales taking shape.

The policy incentives have continually invigorated the processing trade sector in Sanya. Officials from Sanya's municipal departments reported that since the beginning of this year, Sanya Customs has registered 9,838 new declaration units, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 40.34%. The value of zero-tariff imported goods in the city has reached 650 million yuan, resulting in nearly 150 million yuan in tax reductions for businesses. This has effectively lowered operational costs and enhanced market competitiveness. Additionally, two companies have adopted the 30% duty-free policy on value-added domestic sales, injecting new momentum into the local processing trade industry.

Source: The Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee