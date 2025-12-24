Synopsys, Inc. Notice of December 30, 2025 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit- Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SNPS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Synopsys who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025 and/or purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys common stock in exchange for their shares of Ansys, Inc. (“Ansys”) common stock in the acquisition of Ansys. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, on September 9, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its 3Q2025 financial results, disclosing quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for 3Q 024. Further, the Company reported that its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year, and also provided guidance inferring that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025. On this news, the price of Synopsys’ shares fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Kim v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-09410. A subsequent case, New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv- 10201, expanded the class period.

