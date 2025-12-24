Presearch Sells Out Inaugural Node NFT Licenses in One Day

San Diego, CA, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch (https://presearch.com/), the privacy-centric, non-profiling engine, today announced that it has sold out its inaugural landmark Presearch Node NFT Auction. All 142 Nodes up for sale sold out on the first day, with twice the bids anticipated. The total reserve price for the whole collection was set at 2 Million tokens but the auction sold at more than double the amount for over 4 million tokens.



The auction introduced a community-driven model connecting digital art, network participation rights, and decentralized infrastructure. Each NFT stands alone as art, while also granting holders the ability to activate a node and earn network rewards once Presearch’s orchestration system goes live in a matter of weeks. The Presearch Node NFT auction is the first of many sales intended as the search volume increases on Presearch.com, while both the network and the demand for it expands. Continuing auctions will improve Presearch’s overall tokenomics and scarcity value as it adds utility and the tokens go back to treasury, essentially closing the PRE tokenomic loop.



“This auction was about mission meeting earning power and we are glad that the Presearch community and beyond responded so enthusiastically,” said Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch. “That we were able to sell out twice the reserve in just one day wildly exceeded even our most optimistic expectations.”



Presearch Node NFTs give community operators and new participants a straightforward way to help power the network and earn rewards in return. Each Node NFT in the Wasteland Web collection, created by artist Smokenmirrors, allows the holder to run a Presearch Node, earn rewards, and power the decentralized search network that’s redefining the web. It features 142 unique NFTs from the Wasteland Web collection by digital artist Smokenmirrors, illustrating a vision of the internet free from algorithmic control.



Unlike traditional digital art drops, each NFT doubles as a license key for operating a node under Presearch’s new Node Orchestration layer, the backbone of the upcoming Presearch 3.0 architecture. The orchestration system, detailed in Presearch’s latest technical blog and Nodenomics webinar, will expand the network’s global crawling and indexing capabilities of its innovative, decentralized, independent index named Indee, making it easier for users to operate nodes and contribute to the network.



The Node NFT Auction marks the first phase of a broader rollout for Presearch 3.0, the project’s next major architecture update. The release includes a decentralized system for real-time crawling, indexing, and retrieval intended to support what the team refers to as the “Frontier Intelligence,” or high-value, underrepresented content often overlooked by mainstream search engines. By tying node licenses to NFTs, Presearch is testing a new model for permissionless participation, one that blends network operations, art culture, and economic incentives.

The node sale marks the first in an ongoing series designed to scale Presearch’s infrastructure as search demand grows, while strengthening PRE tokenomics by adding real network utility, returning tokens to the treasury, and establishing a sustainable economic cycle for PRE.



To learn more, please visit https://news.presearch.io.



About Smokenmirrors:

Smokenmirrors, known for world-building in the digital art underground, created The Wasteland Web as a narrative backdrop depicting an imagined “post-algorithmic internet.” Each piece functions as a story fragment within that universe, reflecting themes of open networks and online resilience.



About Presearch

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused, non-profiling search experience with results comparable to leading search engines. Its search-to-earn model rewards users with PRE tokens for every search, creating a unique value proposition. Powered by a decentralized node infrastructure, Presearch promotes fairness and mitigates biases in search outcomes unlike conventional platforms that may prioritize self-serving content and suppress others. With a loyal community, the platform serves nearly 10 million searches per month.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.