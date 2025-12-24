DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 54,988 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9712 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: December 23, 2025 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 54,988 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.90 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.00 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.9712



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 79,127,607 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 79,127,607 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 1,406 $13.9680 $14.00 $13.94 ARCX 912 $13.9830 $14.00 $13.97 ASPN 450 $13.9888 $14.00 $13.98 BAML 132 $13.9667 $13.97 $13.96 BATS 500 $13.9575 $14.00 $13.93 BATY 600 $13.9633 $13.98 $13.95 EDGA 286 $13.9580 $13.97 $13.95 EDGX 35,648 $13.9688 $14.00 $13.91 IEXG 1,145 $13.9791 $14.00 $13.97 JPMX 7,035 $13.9775 $14.00 $13.96 JSJX 100 $14.0000 $14.00 $14.00 LEVL 1,068 $13.9813 $14.00 $13.97 SGMT 1,980 $13.9800 $14.00 $13.97 UBSA 200 $13.9150 $13.92 $13.91 XBOS 1,533 $13.9666 $14.00 $13.90 XNAS 1,993 $13.9748 $14.00 $13.95 XNYS Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $13.9712 54,988



