Holding(s) in Company

 | Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0009067447
Issuer Name
MOTHERCARE PLC.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Robert Quested
City of registered office (if applicable)
Gibraltar
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Gibraltar
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Dec-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
23-Dec-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.050000 0.000000 1.050000 5940640
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.390000 0.000000 9.390000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009067447 5940640 0 1.050000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 5940640 1.050000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
23-Dec-2025
13. Place Of Completion
UK


Recommended Reading

  • December 23, 2025 07:49 ET | Source: Mothercare plc
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    23 December 2025 Mothercare plc Director/PDMR shareholdings Mothercare plc has been notified that Clive Whiley and Andy Cook have transacted in the Company’s shares. On 23 December 2025,...

    Read More
  • November 12, 2025 09:18 ET | Source: Mothercare plc
    AGM Statement

    Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 12 November 2025: Results Annual General Meeting At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 12 November 2025, the resolutions before the meeting were...

    Read More