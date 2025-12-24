Azimut agrees to sell its interest in the Galinée Property to LiFT Power, James Bay Region, Quebec

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces the signing of an acquisition agreement (the “Agreement”) with LiFT Power Ltd. (“LiFT”) (TSXV: LIFT, OTCQX: LIFFF) to sell its 50% interest in the Galinée Property (the “Property”) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. This transaction was initially disclosed on December 15, 2025, in conjunction with LiFT’s announcement of its proposed acquisition of Winsome Resources Ltd. (“Winsome”), the owner of the adjacent development-stage Adina property (see Figures 1 and 2).

Under the Agreement, LiFT agreed to acquire Azimut’s interest in the Property by issuing 2,000,000 common shares. Azimut will retain a 1.4% NSR royalty on the Property. In addition, Azimut will be entitled to a $1,500,000 deferred payment, payable in cash, or, subject to certain terms and conditions set out in the Agreement, in common shares of LiFT, at the earlier of 18 months or the public disclosure of a technical report with respect to the Property that includes an economic analysis of one or more development scenarios. Based on the closing price of LiFT’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on December 23, 2025, the consideration receivable by Azimut in connection with this transaction amounts to approximately $10,300,000.

This transaction supports the Company’s strategy to focus on its high-potential flagship assets while maintaining exposure to the strengthened Galinée-Adina project through an equity stake in LiFT and a retained royalty interest. Azimut is well-positioned to advance its Wabamisk and Elmer projects in 2026, backed by a strong balance sheet which includes a substantial equity investment portfolio. The Company will provide an exploration strategy update in early 2026 once it has received the results from the programs completed in late 2025.

The parties are dealing at arm’s length. The Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including approval from the TSXV.

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin (P.Geo.), Azimut’s President and CEO, prepared this press release and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed herein, including the previously reported results presented in the figures supporting this press release. He is acting as the Company’s qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LiFT

LiFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. LiFT’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LiFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium. Azimut is concurrently advancing several high-potential projects:

Wabamisk (100% Azimut) – Fortin Zone (antimony-gold): pending results for 7 holes will be reported as soon as they are received; Rosa Zone (gold): initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending.

(100% Azimut) – (antimony-gold): pending results for 7 holes will be reported as soon as they are received; (gold): initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending. Elmer (100% Azimut) – Patwon gold deposit at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred i ); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block.

(100% Azimut) – at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred ); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block. Wabamisk East – Lithos North & South (lithium): comprehensive field evaluation completed; initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending.

– (lithium): comprehensive field evaluation completed; initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending. Kukamas (KGHM option) – Perseus Zone (nickel-copper-PGE): drilling phase completed; pending assay results will be reported as soon as they are received.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company’s competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.

Azimut has two strategic investors among its shareholders, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc., which hold approximately 11% and 9.9%, respectively, of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares.

i Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Québec, Canada, prepared by Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. of InnovExplo Inc., dated January 4, 2024. The initial MRE comprises Indicated resources of 311,200 ounces in 4.99 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t Au and Inferred resources of 513,900 ounces in 8.22 million tonnes grading 1.94 g/t Au.