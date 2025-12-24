China's Largest Northern Port City Tianjin Celebrates 621st Founding Anniversary

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 23 commemorates the 621st anniversary of Tianjin's establishment as a garrison, which is now the largest northern port city in China, according to the Tianjin Information Office.

On December 23, 1404, Tianjin, risen to prominence as a hub of canal-based grain transportation, officially set up a military garrison and began city construction.

The Tianjin Information Office noted that now positioned as a key intersection of land and maritime routes under the Belt and Road Initiative, Tianjin plays a pivotal role in advancing the local practice of building a community with a shared future for humanity. It played host to the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in September.

The Tianjin Information Office stated that hailed as the cradle of China's modern industry, Tianjin has spawned a constellation of top-tier national industrial enterprises. From China's first television set and first wristwatch to Flying Pigeon bicycles, Mudan sewing machines, and Ostrich ink - countless "national firsts" originated in Tianjin and gained nationwide acclaim, embodying the city's robust industrial strength.

A renowned cultural city where rivers converge with the sea, Tianjin preserves rich relics of ancient canal grain transportation and inherits nearly 700 years of Mazu culture.

For visitors, "Wudadao (Five Great Avenues)" stands as a must-visit destination, celebrated as a "World Architecture Expo" for its diverse and historic buildings. The dazzling night view of Jinwan Plaza harmonizes with iconic landmarks such as Tianjin Railway Station, the Century Clock, Jiefang Bridge, and Tianjin Tower, collectively shaping a distinctive urban skyline.

Additionally, Tianjin cuisine is celebrated for its unique characteristics: expertly crafted with fresh river and seafood, rooted in seasonal ingredients, refined in seasoning, and inclusive of diverse cooking techniques. Signature dishes include pan-fried prawns, fried silverfish in egg white batter, and crispy fried carp with a tangy sauce.

Currently, Tianjin is accelerating efforts to build an international consumption center city and a distinctive cultural tourism destination. Through urban renewal initiatives, historic buildings are being transformed into vibrant new hubs for cultural and social life, breathing fresh vitality into "Tianjin-style culture" as it evolves and endures in the new era.

Source: Tianjin Information Office