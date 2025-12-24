LeFante Law Offices Marks More Than 15 Years Of Serving Injured Central Illinois Residents

PEORIA, IL, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEORIA, IL - December 24, 2025 - -

LeFante Law Offices, P.C., a personal injury law firm with offices in Peoria and Bloomington, has surpassed 15 years of representing individuals and families across Central Illinois in personal injury matters. Founded in 2009 by James P. LeFante, the firm has grown from a solo practice to a team of five attorneys and additional legal staff serving clients throughout the region.

The milestone reflects more than a decade of sustained growth and client service in a practice area that demands both legal expertise and compassionate representation. Personal injury cases often involve individuals facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges following accidents or incidents caused by the negligence of others. LeFante Law Offices has built its practice around guiding clients through the legal process during these difficult circumstances.

Since its founding, LeFante Law Offices has handled a wide range of case types, including automobile accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, construction accidents, workers' compensation claims, medical malpractice, premises liability, slip-and-fall incidents, animal attacks, nursing home negligence, product liability, birth injuries, brain injuries, and wrongful death. The firm represents plaintiffs exclusively, meaning it advocates solely for injured parties rather than insurance companies or corporate defendants.

"When I decided to start the firm more than 15 years ago, my goal was to provide injured people in Central Illinois with exceptional legal representation without the burden of upfront costs," said James P. LeFante, founder and principal attorney of LeFante Law Offices. "Reaching this milestone reflects the growth of our team and our continued focus on personal injury matters across the Central Illinois region."

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, a model in which clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm successfully recovers compensation on their behalf through a settlement or court verdict. This structure removes financial barriers that might otherwise prevent injured individuals from pursuing legitimate claims. LeFante Law Offices also provides free initial consultations to prospective clients seeking to understand their legal options.

LeFante brings a distinctive background to plaintiff representation. Before founding the firm, he worked as a defense attorney for major insurance companies, giving him firsthand insight into the strategies and tactics insurers use to minimize or deny claims. He now applies that experience to anticipating defense approaches and building stronger cases for injured clients. LeFante is a certified member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a recognition limited to attorneys who have secured million-dollar or greater verdicts and settlements. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers and holds an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell. The Supreme Court of Illinois does not recognize certifications of specialties in the practice of law, and these awards are not requirements to practice law in Illinois.

The firm's legal team includes attorneys licensed to practice in Illinois and Indiana state courts as well as multiple federal jurisdictions. LeFante himself is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central, and Southern Districts of Illinois, the U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Attorney Boyd O. Roberts III was named to iBi Magazine's 40 Leaders Under 40 and recognized as a Leading Lawyer by the Law Bulletin Publishing Committee in 2019. Attorney Chase T. Molchin is licensed in both Illinois and Indiana, expanding the firm's ability to serve clients with matters crossing state lines.

LeFante Law Offices has secured numerous significant recoveries for clients over its 15-year history, including a $1.7 million result in a motor vehicle and brain injury case, a $725,000 recovery in a motorcycle accident case, a $525,000 result in a motor vehicle accident matter, and a $450,000 recovery in a bus accident case. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome, as each case depends on its own facts and circumstances.

The firm serves clients across Central Illinois, including those in Peoria, Bloomington, Normal, Pekin, Macomb, Rock Island, LaSalle, Peru, Ottawa, Springfield, Galesburg, and surrounding communities. LeFante Law Offices maintains two office locations to ensure accessibility for clients throughout the region.

Contact: LeFante Law Offices, P.C. 456 Fulton Street, Suite 410, Peoria, IL 61602 121 N. Main St., Suite 210, Bloomington, IL 61701

