Himax Subsidiary Liqxtal and iCatch to Debut Latest Drone AI Imaging Solution at CES 2026

TAINAN, Taiwan and HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) today announced that its subsidiary Liqxtal Technology (“Liqxtal”), in collaboration with iCatch Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 6695, “iCatch”), will jointly showcase its latest Drone AI Imaging Solution at the upcoming CES 2026, the largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 6 - 9, 2026. The solution integrates Liqxtal’s long-range electro-optical (EO) and thermal IR camera system, with iCatch’s high-performance image processing and edge AI SoC serving as the core computing platform. This highly integrated architecture significantly reduces system complexity while ensuring data security and privacy. The Drone AI imaging solution delivers stable, high-efficiency AI visual processing for drone applications, targeting high-growth markets including aerial photography, security surveillance, and industrial inspection.

For the showcase at CES, on the optical side of the Drone AI imaging solution, the system integrates Liqxtal’s ultra-lightweight camera module, combining EO with up to 20 times optical zoom capability and thermal infrared (IR) imaging. This design delivers stable performance across daytime, nighttime, and low-visibility environments, while significantly enhancing aerial target detection and tracking. Featuring a lightweight design and high level of integration, Liqxtal’s dual-spectrum long range EO and thermal IR camera modules are well suited for applications such as real-time image recognition, dynamic target tracking, and all-weather, around-the-clock monitoring. On the AI computing side, the newly introduced solution is powered by iCatch’s advanced edge-AI vision SoC, delivering up to 4 TOPS (4 trillion operations per second) of AI computing performance, making real-time, on-device image analysis and object recognition possible, thereby significantly reducing reliance on cloud computing, while improving system responsiveness and minimizing latency and data-transmission overhead. In addition, iCatch’s SoC integrates a suite of stable image-processing technologies, including electronic image stabilization (EIS), ensuring clear and stable image quality even in high-dynamic or complex flight environments.

The newly launched Drone AI imaging solution also supports a wide range of mainstream communication interfaces and standard protocols, such as USB3.0, Ethernet and more, enabling flexible integration across various drone platforms. This versatility allows the solution to meet customized requirements for diverse applications including aerial photography, security and surveillance, and industrial inspection applications, while helping system integrators and end customers accelerate product deployment and real-world adoption.

“Our collaboration with Liqxtal validates the platform value of iCatch’s Vision System Solution. As physical AI applications continue to grow rapidly, iCatch integrates high-performance image processing with edge-AI computing to deliver a production-ready, deployable “The eyes of AI,” helping customers reduce integration risk, shorten time to deployment, and accelerate commercialization,” said Weber Hsu, President of iCatch.

“This collaboration fully leverages Liqxtal’s expertise in optics and imaging system integration, together with iCatch’s strengths in edge-AI computing and intelligent image processing, enable high level of integration between optical imaging and AI vision processing, further expanding application scenarios such as drone/UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) aerial photography and industrial remote inspection,” said by Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities for imaging and optical solutions since the company’s inception. We focus on imaging system, display driving solution and optical system integration. We are capable from technology development to volume production bring-up and Liqxtal have multiple mass production records on AR/VR and Medical field. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal leverages its strength on optical innovation and Himax’s IC design know-how to build customized imaging processing and display driving system including imaging platform based on FPGA architecture, local dimming technology and optical imaging system (Drone EO/IR Camera, multispectral Camera and medical endoscope)

About iCatch Technology Inc.

iCatch Technology, Inc. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 6695) is a leading AI imaging and vision SoC design company in Taiwan, focused on developing Vision System Solutions with “The Eyes of AI” capabilities. Leveraging its in-house ThetaEye AI™ image processing technology and edge-AI computing platform, iCatch enables devices to perform real-time perception, understanding, and decision-making at the edge. Its solutions are widely applied in Physical AI domains such as drones, robotics, automotive imaging, security surveillance, and industrial vision. iCatch is committed to delivering high-performance, low-power, and mass-producible AI vision system solutions, establishing itself as a trusted long-term technology partner for its customers.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025.

