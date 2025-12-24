Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
December 24, 2025    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 18, 2025 in respect of the third quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Wael Sawan22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 3,054.9554 EUR 31.0198
Wael Sawan22 December 2025SHEL (LSE) 656.18285 GBP 27.05954
Sinead Gorman22 December 2025SHEL (LSE) 2,145.9574 GBP 27.05954
Philippa Bounds22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 0.00593 EUR 31.0198
Philippa Bounds22 December 2025SHEL (LSE) 307.48192 GBP 27.05954
Peter Costello22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 30.33224 EUR 31.0198
Peter Costello22 December 2025SHEL (LSE) 1,007.40788 GBP 27.05954
Cederic Cremers22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 337.96228 EUR 31.0198
Machteld de Haan22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 291.35253 EUR 31.0198
Machteld de Haan22 December 2025SHEL ADS (NYSE) 21.62565 USD 72.97
Robertus Mooldijk22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 703.89909 EUR 31.0198
Andrew Smith22 December 2025SHELL (AMS) 420.71812 EUR 31.0198
Rachel Solway22 December 2025SHEL (LSE) 84.59008 GBP 27.05954
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
 

 

 

 

 

 

ENQUIRIES		    
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
 

 		  
 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume3,054.9554
Total94,764.11
Aggregated information 
Volume 3,054.9554
Price31.0198
Total94,764.11
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price27.05954
Volume656.18285
Total17,756.01
Aggregated information 
Volume 656.18285
Price27.05954
Total17,756.01
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price27.05954
Volume2,145.9574
Total58,068.62
Aggregated information 
Volume 2,145.9574
Price27.05954
Total58,068.62
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume0.00593
Total0.18
Aggregated information 
Volume 0.00593
Price31.0198
Total0.18
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price27.05954
Volume307.48192
Total8,320.32
Aggregated information 
Volume 307.48192
Price27.05954
Total8,320.32
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume30.33224
Total940.90
Aggregated information 
Volume 30.33224
Price31.0198
Total940.90
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price27.05954
Volume1,007.40788
Total27,259.99
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,007.40788
Price27.05954
Total27,259.99
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume337.96228
Total10,483.52
Aggregated information 
Volume 337.96228
Price31.0198
Total10,483.52
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume291.35253
Total9,037.70
Aggregated information 
Volume 291.35253
Price31.0198
Total9,037.70
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyUSD
Price72.97
Volume21.62565
Total1,578.02
Aggregated information 
Volume 21.62565
Price72.97
Total1,578.02
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionNew York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Projects and Technology
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume703.89909
Total21,834.81
Aggregated information 
Volume 703.89909
Price31.0198
Total21,834.81
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price31.0198
Volume420.71812
Total13,050.59
Aggregated information 
Volume 420.71812
Price31.0198
Total13,050.59
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price27.05954
Volume84.59008
Total2,288.97
Aggregated information 
Volume 84.59008
Price27.05954
Total2,288.97
Date of transaction 22/12/2025
Place of transactionLondon

