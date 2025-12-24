Wuxiang New District, Nanning: Cultivating a Favorable Business Environment to Empower High-Quality Enterprise Development

NANNING, China, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the core carrying zone of the "Nanning Channel" for China-ASEAN exchanges and cooperation, Wuxiang New District of Nanning integrates the advantages of multiple national-level opening-up platforms, including the Nanning Area of China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, a national economic and technological development zone, and the core area of the financial opening-up gateway oriented toward ASEAN. Anchoring the main line of high-quality development, the new district has nurtured a fertile ground for business with precision-targeted policy support, stimulated market vitality through service innovation breakthroughs, and propelled enterprises in its jurisdiction to accelerate progress in key sectors, emerging as a robust engine for regional economic growth.

In the electronic information sector, Nanning Chuxin Integrated Circuit Design Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D and sales of liquid crystal display driver chips. Its independently developed products have achieved mainstream performance in the industry and are widely applied in various electronic display devices such as mobile phones and laptops. Bolstered by the government's precision support policies, the enterprise has not only successfully overcome development bottlenecks including high-end talent recruitment and financing difficulties, but also established a deeply collaborative industrial chain ecosystem with multiple wafer fabs and local enterprises, injecting crucial impetus into strengthening and complementing Guangxi's semiconductor industrial chain. Currently, the enterprise has accumulated 94 intellectual property rights, and its sales volume is projected to exceed 400 million yuan this year.

On the advanced manufacturing track, Guangxi Aige Workshop Home Furnishing Co., Ltd. has completed the intelligent upgrading of its entire production line. Artificial intelligence technology runs through every stage of the production process, which not only significantly improves production efficiency, but also effectively drives employment and income growth for surrounding villagers, and builds a sound and interactive regional industrial ecosystem together with local enterprises.

The cultural industry is brimming with highlights. As the only animation enterprise in Guangxi with a full industrial chain, Nanning Peak Culture Communication Co., Ltd. has created high-quality IPs such as Dolphin Helpers and Princess Amy of Music. These IPs have reached over 80 countries and regions worldwide in 12 languages, with the company holding 9 patents and 43 software copyrights in total. Since 2023, the company has fully transformed into the AIGC track. Its independently built "Ju Xiaobai" AIGC short video series creation platform has initially established a Southeast Asian multimodal corpus, capable of accurately generating short video content that aligns with the cultural characteristics of regions such as Vietnam and Thailand, opening broader channels for Chinese culture to go global.

In the field of artificial intelligence, Wuxiang New District takes the China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Cooperation Center (South AI Center) as its core carrier, vigorously advancing AI application cooperation with ASEAN, and striving to build an AI industry cooperation hub connecting China and ASEAN. Focusing on key tracks such as intelligent terminals and cross-border digital services, the South AI Center has gathered a number of backbone AI enterprises and innovation teams. By building technology exchange platforms and conducting cross-border joint R&D initiatives, it promotes the precise alignment and in-depth integration of AI technology with the actual needs of ASEAN regions. At present, enterprises in the South AI Center Park have reached multiple cooperation intentions with enterprises from various ASEAN countries, and launched pilot applications in a range of fields. Among them, Jieduanzhe Robotics, a subsidiary of Guangxi Shijiayi Technology Co., Ltd., is the sole joint venture of Zhiyuan Robotics in Guangxi. Leveraging the technological, capital and talent support from its parent company, it is committed to building a benchmark brand of embodied robots rooted in Guangxi, and has become a preferred supplier for product deployment in ASEAN regions.

The continuous optimization and upgrading of the business environment provides a solid guarantee for enterprise development. As a demonstration window for business environment optimization, the South AI Center Park in Wuxiang New District offers customized services such as an approval green channel and special policy support, effectively reducing the costs of enterprise entry and development, and continuously attracting high-quality AI enterprises and cross-border cooperation projects to gather here. The cluster effect of innovation platforms and sci-tech enterprises continues to stand out. Up to now, Wuxiang New District is home to 9 national-level innovation and entrepreneurship platforms and 107 autonomous region-level ones; the number of retained high-tech enterprises has reached 403, and the number of technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises stands at 316.

Looking to the future, Wuxiang New District will continue to focus on cultivating the industrial ecosystem, fully unleash the policy dividends of multiple national-level platforms, deepen digital empowerment and professional service innovation, and continuously expand the broad space for the innovative development of private enterprises. With a higher level of opening-up and a more high-quality business environment, it will fully boost the region's high-quality economic development and inject stronger "Wuxiang momentum" into the construction of the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future.

