CompoSecure, Inc. today announced that its stockholders have approved the issuance of shares of CompoSecure Class A Common Stock in connection with the proposed business combination with Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”)

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: CMPO) today announced that its stockholders have approved the issuance of shares of CompoSecure Class A Common Stock in connection with the proposed business combination with Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”). The business combination with Husky is expected to close in January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The final voting results from CompoSecure’s special meeting of stockholders will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by CompoSecure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about demand letters and complaints relating to the transactions, the timing and completion of the transactions, expected benefits, future plans, expectations and opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include, among others: (i) the risk that the transactions may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to obtain required approvals, including regulatory approvals; (iii) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Share Purchase Agreement; (iv) the effect of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transactions on the parties’ business relationships, operations, financial and accounting matters; (v) risks that the expected benefits of the transactions, including financial projections, estimates and outlook, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (vi) risks related to financing the transactions; (vii) costs related to the transactions; (viii) potential litigation and/or regulatory actions relating to the transactions, including the demand letters and complaints described herein, and otherwise; (ix) general economic, market, industry and competitive conditions; and (x) other risks and uncertainties described in CompoSecure’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. CompoSecure undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.