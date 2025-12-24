OBOOK Holdings Inc.(OWLS) to Announce First Half 2025 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the "Company" or “OwlTing”), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that it will report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 after the U.S. market closes on December 30, 2025.

OBOOK’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the first half 2025 financial results and recent business developments. Details of the webcast are as follows.

Date and time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 30, 2025

Webcast link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AhnregDWeb3i67zc747Ez5p6RrrIdiYhh66vkYA6JsXo7-L_XTeX~AhUjxiXFm5ghdisNg_RrzcUOBG--cAfm9zX1tIFH0v0RcgemGEAESHb2_Q

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.owlting.com/ .

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group; NASDAQ: OWLS)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

