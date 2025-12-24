Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) (“Copper Quest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 579,764 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.19 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $110,155.16 in connection with the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

Each FT Share constitutes a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and either "flow-through mineral mining expenditures" or "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as applicable, as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Copper Quest's projects in British Columbia.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has paid cash finder’s fees totaling $2,770.20 and issued a total of 14,580 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of C$0.19 until December 24, 2027.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring April 25, 2026.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Copper is an essential industrial metal at the heart of the global energy transition and modern infrastructure. It plays a critical role in electrification, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, data centers, and smart technologies. With global demand rising and new supply challenged by declining grades, complex permitting, and underinvestment, the copper market faces persistent deficits and growing geopolitical scrutiny. Recent U.S. policy announcements, including import tariffs and initiatives to secure domestic and allied supply chains, underscore copper’s strategic importance and the need for resilient, localized resource exploration, development, production and processing capacity.

ABOUT COPPER QUEST EXPLORATION INC.

Copper Quest (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development of its North American Critical Mineral portfolio of assets. Please visit our website at www.copper.quest .

The Company’s land package currently comprises six projects that span over 40,000+ hectares in great mining jurisdictions as well as the Kitimat Cu-Au Project pending acquisition.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Stars Property, a porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia’s Bulkley Porphyry Belt. Contiguous to the Stars Property, Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the 5,389-hectare Stellar Property. CQX also has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the 4,700-hectare porphyry copper-molybdenum Rip Project, also in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and currently consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC which spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the City of Nelson spanning 4,611.49 hectares. Apart from the Alpine Mine the property hosts 4 significant vein systems including the Black Prince and the Cold Blow quartz veins, the Gold Crown vein system, and the past-producing King Solomon vein workings.

Copper Quest’s leadership and advisory teams are senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Copper Quest is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which it operates. The Company’s common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “CQX”.

