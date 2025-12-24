Richtech Robotics Debuts Mobile Humanoid Robot Dex at CES 2026

Features enhanced functionality of industrial humanoid robot Dex, integrating compounding real-world data, simulation training and a robotics framework to drive productivity and efficiencies in Commercial & Industrial

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of AI-driven robots operating in commercial and industrial environments, will demonstrate its robotics solution platform, presented by humanoid robot Dex, at CES 2026 being held from January 6 to 9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor, Dex is capable of operating in dynamic environments, adapting with real time reasoning, and performing complex tasks with detailed precision, all while operating for four hours on a single charge. Dex also has been simulated and trained in NVIDIA’s open-source, reference frameworks NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA Isaac Lab.

Richtech Robotics Exhibit Details

Richtech Robotics invites customers, industry participants and investors to schedule meetings and experience a live demonstration of its humanoid robot DEX:

Dates: January 6 to 9, 2026

Venue: LVCC North Hall, Booth Number: #8447

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Richtech Robotics management onsite at CES, please submit a meeting request via ir@richtechrobotics.com.

What to Expect

Dex’s mobility and operational capabilities will be demonstrated as Dex moves around the Richtech Robotics booth to present a selection of the Company’s line of robotic solutions. Dex’s presentation will showcase:

ADAM, employing its core barista duty, making coffee;

Matradee Plus, equipped with accuracy in food delivery capabilities;

Titan, a logistics delivery system; and

Scorpion, showcasing new abilities with enhanced visual monitoring.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected operational capabilities of Dex.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Richtech Robotics’ products, industry and general economic and market conditions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO Registration Statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

