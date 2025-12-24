CHAR Tech Provides Thorold Update and Announces Engagement of European Focused Investor Relations

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Thorold Renewable Energy Facility in Thorold, Ontario (the “Thorold Facility”).

Over the past two weeks, the Thorold Facility has taken delivery of several key equipment packages, including the kiln’s thermal management (heating) system, biochar cooling conveyors and cooling system, dust collection system, and a specialty air-lock conveyor. Installation and integration activities are now underway for this equipment.

“The delivery of these systems continues to support the ongoing construction at Thorold as we move towards commercial Phase 1, biocarbon, production,” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech.

In parallel with construction activities, the Company continues to advance its investor outreach and market awareness initiatives.

Effective December 24th, Apaton Finance GmbH has been engaged by the Company to support market awareness through multi-platform content, video production and newsletter distribution in English and German via news portals, search engines and AI-supported platforms, primarily targeting Germany, increasing the accessibility of the Company’s information for interested investors. Apaton will receive EUR 46,000 for an initial 10-week engagement. Apaton is an arm’s length party and holds no securities in the Company, though it may acquire securities in the future. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

