Vanar and Worldpay Take the Stage at Abu Dhabi Finance Week to Advance Agentic Payments





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanar, an AI-native blockchain infrastructure company, joined global payments and capital markets leaders at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, marking a visible presence across multiple flagship forums focused on tokenized capital, real-world settlement, and the next generation of financial infrastructure.

Vanar’s participation was anchored at the Tokenized Capital Summit at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi, where institutional investors, payment networks, infrastructure providers, and market operators convened to examine how digital assets and agentic systems are moving beyond experimentation and into live financial environments.

Worldpay and Vanar: From Tokenization to Real Payment Rails

A focal point of the summit was a joint keynote by Vanar and Worldpay, featuring Saiprasad Raut, Head of Payments Infrastructure at Vanar, alongside Victor Lolas of Worldpay.

Titled “The Future of Money Flows: Stablecoins, RWAs, and the Payment Rails Powering Them,” the session addressed a gap increasingly acknowledged across tokenization forums: while asset issuance and on-chain experimentation are advancing rapidly, real adoption depends on payment execution, compliance, and operational controls.

The discussion focused on how stablecoins and tokenized assets intersect with live payment environments, including regulated onboarding, dispute handling, treasury operations, and conversion between traditional and digital rails. Rather than exploring tokenization in isolation, the keynote examined what it takes to support repeatable, institution-grade money movement, and also introduced exciting new products being developed.

The Vanar–Worldpay pairing stood out during ADFW week as one of the few sessions to directly connect blockchain infrastructure with enterprise payments, reflecting a shift in market focus from pilots to operational deployment.

Jawad Ashraf on Agentic Markets and Execution

Vanar CEO Jawad Ashraf also joined the Tokenized Capital Summit panel “Fair, Liquid and Compliant: What Real Markets for Tokenized Assets Should Look Like,” alongside participants from trading venues, venture firms, and market-structure specialists.

The panel examined the conditions required for functional tokenized markets, with emphasis on liquidity formation, institutional trust, and regulatory alignment. Ashraf’s contributions focused on how software agents can participate directly in execution and compliance workflows, moving beyond static smart contracts toward adaptive, policy-aware financial systems.

In the lead-up to the summit, Vanar had indicated it would address agentic payments as a practical evolution of tokenized finance: software systems capable of initiating, settling, and reconciling value flows autonomously, within defined institutional and regulatory constraints.

Vanar is an AI-native blockchain infrastructure company focused on programmable and autonomous financial workflows, including payments, settlement logic, and compliance automation.

Worldpay is a global enterprise payments company supporting merchants across markets and payment methods, spanning traditional processing and emerging digital asset rails.

