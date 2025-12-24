Altucher Calls the “Convergence of the Century” — and Says the Window Is Opening Now

Washington, D.C., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and technology analyst James Altucher has released a video presentation now available for public viewing that examines what he describes as the most significant technological convergence of the modern era. In the presentation, Altucher outlines why he believes the intersection of artificial intelligence and a second, emerging breakthrough could create one of the largest wealth-creation events in history.

The on-camera presentation builds on Altucher’s long track record of identifying major technology inflection points early and focuses on what he calls a repeatable historical pattern — moments when two transformative technologies converge and reshape entire industries.

Inside the Video: A Historical Pattern Repeating

In the presentation , Altucher walks viewers through multiple historical examples where converging technologies triggered outsized economic shifts. He points to moments such as the convergence of the internet and mobile computing, which led to the rise of smartphones, and the convergence of machine learning and graphics processors, which fueled the current AI boom.

Altucher explains that these moments tend to follow a similar trajectory: early skepticism, quiet adoption, rapid acceleration, and finally widespread recognition — often after the largest gains have already occurred.

According to the presentation, the convergence now underway involves artificial intelligence and a second breakthrough technology that Altucher believes may be even more powerful on its own. He describes this pairing as one that could fundamentally change how data is processed, decisions are made, and entire industries operate.

Why This Convergence Is Different

A central argument of the video is that artificial intelligence, while powerful, is beginning to face physical and computational limits. Altucher explains that AI systems require massive amounts of data and processing power — and that traditional computing architectures are struggling to keep up.

In the presentation, he outlines how this limitation creates the conditions for a second technology to step in and amplify AI’s capabilities dramatically. Rather than framing this as a distant or speculative future, Altucher presents it as a transition that is already underway, supported by accelerating research, patent activity, and investment from major technology firms.

He cites forecasts referenced in the presentation suggesting this convergence could unlock $111 trillion in new economic value, a figure that dwarfs many previous technology cycles.

What’s Already Unfolding Now

While the video looks ahead, it also emphasizes what is happening in the present. Altucher highlights how leading technology companies are already positioning themselves around this convergence, integrating advanced computing techniques with AI systems and deploying them in real-world applications.

In the presentation , he notes that early versions of this technology are already being tested in areas such as healthcare research, logistics optimization, finance, and advanced materials development. These deployments, he explains, are early signals of a broader shift — similar to how early internet applications appeared years before mainstream adoption.

Altucher also draws attention to the rapid increase in investment, partnerships, and intellectual property filings tied to this space, suggesting that institutional players are preparing well ahead of public awareness.

Why Timing Matters

A recurring theme throughout the video is timing. Altucher argues that the greatest opportunities in past technology convergences were available not when the technologies became household names, but during the early stages when progress was visible only to those paying close attention.

He explains that once converging technologies reach a certain level of maturity, the shift from niche adoption to mainstream impact can happen quickly — compressing years of change into a short window.

The presentation frames the current moment as one of those windows, where foundational pieces are falling into place, but widespread recognition has yet to arrive.

A Broader Economic Shift

Beyond individual technologies, Altucher positions this convergence as part of a larger economic transition. He suggests that the integration of AI with vastly more powerful computing systems could redefine productivity, innovation, and competitive advantage across sectors.

According to the presentation , this shift may ultimately divide companies — and investors — into those that adapt early and those that struggle to keep pace, echoing past disruptions that reshaped entire markets.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and longtime analyst of major technology and market shifts. He has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, managed investment portfolios, and built a global audience through his writing and The James Altucher Show, a podcast with more than 70 million downloads.

Altucher is widely known for identifying emerging trends before they reach mainstream awareness. His latest video presentation continues this work by examining what he believes may be the most consequential technology convergence of the century — and why its impact may arrive sooner than many expect.