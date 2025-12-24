Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Reports Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025; Declares Annual Cash Dividend of $0.32 Per Share

BUFFALO, Wyo., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We continue to build our franchise as Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp (OTCPink: CRZY) and Buffalo Federal Bank, known as The Banks of Buffalo, Sheridan, Gillette and BFSB Mortgage of Evanston. Headquartered in Buffalo, Wyoming, our bank remains a vital business and community partner since founding in 1936. We take great pride in meeting our customers’ banking needs with a passion for local decision-making and personal involvement in our communities. Our vision remains to be the premier community bank serving the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout North-Central Wyoming.

Given our continuing commitment to shareholders, we have declared an annual cash dividend of $0.34 per share, increased over the prior year’s dividend of $0.32, to be paid in January 2026.

Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp is proud to have posted the best performance in our 89-year history; at September 30, 2025 the fiscal year net income was $1,905,498, corresponding to our fiscal year providing a return on equity (ROE) of 11.82% and return on assets (ROA) of 0.97%. In addition to our record earnings, we announced on August 18th, 2025 the full redemption of our $2.0 million subordinated notes due August 14, 2030, at the earliest permitted opportunity.

Community Banks such as ours face increasing challenges with margin compression primarily on the funding side. Fortunately, our foundation continues to be successfully managing the cost of funds and loan yields. Our net interest margin at September 30, 2025 based upon call report data at 4.34% places our bank well above the Wyoming average of 3.92%. We maintain ample capital ratios and at September 30, 2025, our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 10.03%. This ratio substantially exceeds the current definition for “well-capitalized” institutions.

Our commitment to asset quality is clear. Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% at September 30, 2025 from 0.72% at September 30, 2024. During this fiscal year, we achieved an over 30-day past-due monthly loan delinquency average of 0.85% and at September 30, 2025, the balance held in foreclosed and repossessed assets was zero. Our loan loss reserve at September 30, 2025 was 1.86% and substantially above the Wyoming average of 1.49%. We are confident our reserve position is solid and accurately reflects the identifiable risks in our loan portfolio.

Our continuing strong financial results demonstrate the efforts of a dedicated management team, commitment to delivering diversified financial services and products, high levels of customer service and professionalism. We will focus on maintaining conservative lending protocols, improving operating efficiencies and building long-term value for our shareholders. I truly appreciate our customers for their continuing partnership and our shareholders for entrusting us with their capital.

Our annual meeting is scheduled at 3:00 MDT on January 28th, 2026, at our corporate office located at 106 Fort Street in Buffalo, WY.

