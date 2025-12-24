A Tradition of Giving: Michles & Booth’s Christmas Caroling Caravan Marks Another Year of Community Impact

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Michles & Booth Accident & Injury Lawyers continued a long-standing holiday tradition rooted in community, compassion, and service with its Annual Christmas Caroling Caravan, marking more than 15 years of giving back across the Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach areas.

Founded by managing partner Marcus J. Michles , the caravan brings firm staff out of the office each December to spread holiday cheer while supporting a local nonprofit or charitable cause. Each year, the firm partners with a different organization, collecting donations during the caroling effort to benefit individuals and families in need.

“What started as a simple idea to get our team out of the office and into the community has grown into something really meaningful,” said Marcus J. Michles. “We call it the most wonderful time of the year for a reason. It’s about connection — connecting with our neighbors, our community partners, and people who may feel forgotten during the holidays.”

Over the years, the Annual Christmas Caroling Caravan has generated tens of thousands of dollars in cash and in-kind donations, supporting a wide range of causes including foster children, military families, and local support organizations.

This year’s effort focused on senior citizens without nearby family members who may not receive visitors during the holiday season. The initiative was designed to bring comfort, dignity, and human connection to seniors who might otherwise spend the holidays alone. Community members participated in the firm’s “Santa for Seniors” effort by donating thoughtful items helpful to elderly residents without family support, such as large-print books, toiletries and personal care items, warm blankets, wheelchair accessories, magnifying glasses, games, and arts and crafts supplies.

“In nursing homes, there are so many seniors who don’t get visitors at Christmas,” Michles said. “We wanted to do something tangible to remind them that they are seen, valued, and cared for.”

In addition to item donations, community members also had the opportunity to contribute to the Family Freedom Foundation , a nonprofit founded by Marcus J. Michles and his wife, Cindy Michles. The foundation supports local military families, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their loved ones. All contributions go directly to the foundation, and no donations benefit the law firm.

“The Family Freedom Foundation was created to support the people who serve and protect our communities every day,” Michles added. “For those looking to give during the holidays, it’s another way to make a meaningful impact where it’s truly needed.”

The Annual Christmas Caroling Caravan took place throughout the Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach areas and was made possible through partnerships with local nonprofits and community supporters.

About Michles & Booth Accident & Injury Lawyers

Michles & Booth Accident & Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by the negligence of others. The firm is committed to strong advocacy, personalized service, and active community involvement throughout the Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Florida areas.