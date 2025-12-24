FRMI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Fermi Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRMI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Fermi is the subject of a article published by Bloomberg on December 12, 2025, titled: “AI Campus Developer Fermi Plunges After Tenant Terminates Lease.” According to the article, “Fermi Inc. plunged as much as 46% on Friday after the power developer, co-founded by former Texas governor Rick Perry, said a tenant terminated a $150 million agreement tied to its proposed artificial intelligence campus in West Texas.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com