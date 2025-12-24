KLAR Investors Have Opportunity to Join Klarna Group plc Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KLAR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Klarna is the subject of an article published by Bloomberg on November 18, 2025, titled: “Klarna Revenue Surges Yet Longer Loans Trigger Provisions.” According to the article, the Company "reported record revenue that beat estimates for its third quarter, while setting aside more provisions for credit losses, in its first set of earnings since going public." The report adds that the Company "posted a net loss of $95 million, as the firm set aside more money for potentially souring loans. The company said provisions represented 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% a year ago. Provisions for loan losses came in at $235 million, above analyst estimates of $215.8 million." Based on this news, shares of Klarna fell by 9.3% on the next day.

