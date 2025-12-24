Forged Axe Throwing Celebrates Record-Breaking Christmas Season

Victoria, BC, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forged Axe Throwing, a leader in the axe throwing industry with locations in Whistler and Victoria, BC, is thrilled to announce its busiest Christmas season ever. Since its inception in 2017, the company has been synonymous with exhilarating experiences and unforgettable events, and this holiday season has been no exception.





The surge in bookings and participation has been unprecedented, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. This achievement underscores the growing popularity of axe throwing as a leisure activity and highlights Forged Axe Throwing's commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and customer service.

"This holiday season has been nothing short of extraordinary," said James Anderson, CEO of Forged Axe Throwing. "We are incredibly grateful to our partners and patrons who have made this possible. Their enthusiasm and support have been the driving force behind our success."

"As we look forward to 2026, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our team is dedicated to continuing to innovate and expand, ensuring that Forged Axe Throwing remains at the forefront of the industry," added Anderson.

The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its partners and customers, wishing them a joyous holiday season. The team at Forged Axe Throwing is eager to welcome everyone back for more thrilling experiences in the coming years.

Forged Axe Throwing's success is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence and its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the leisure industry. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to enhancing its offerings and expanding its reach, ensuring that axe throwing continues to be top rated thing to do in our region.

With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Forged Axe Throwing is poised for continued growth and success. The company is excited to embark on this journey with its partners and patrons, promising more memorable moments and exciting developments in the years to come.

For any post-Chirstmas parties (not too late for a party!) please reach out to our locations directly at: Forged Axe Throwing Victoria, and Forged Axe Throwing Whistler.





About Forged Axe Throwing



Forged Axe Throwing has been turning parties up to 11 since 2017. With locations in Whistler and Victoria BC Forged is known as a leader in the Axe Throwing space.

Press inquiries

Forged Axe Throwing

https://www.ForgedAxe.ca

James Anderson

james@forgedaxe.ca

586 Johnson St,

Victoria, BC V8W 1Z2