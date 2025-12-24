EXEED Surpasses 10,000 Global Sales in November, Maintaining Strong Momentum in Europe

WUHU, China, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's premium automotive brand EXEED today released its global sales results for November. In November 2025, the brand delivered 12,021 vehicles worldwide, a 27% month-on-month increase, with overseas markets accounting for 62% of total sales. From January to November, EXEED achieved 109,466 global deliveries.

Performance in Key Markets

In the EU market, EXEED delivered 1,461 vehicles, a 22% month-on-month increase. In Italy, the RX PHEV (sold as OMODA 9 SHS in some markets) ranked No.1 in retail sales within the D-segment plug-in hybrid SUV category in November. In Poland, the RX PHEV maintained its position at the top of the local plug-in hybrid market. In Czech Republic, RX PHEV remained one of the best-selling models in the B-segment SUV category.

In the Middle East, EXEED delivered 804 units, with new energy vehicles accounting for 33% of the total. In the United Arab Emirates, with nearly 50% of surveyed consumers recognizing the brand's design and performance strengths (sample size: 83). In Kuwait and Qatar, both markets are preparing key branding initiatives for early 2026, including participation in Kuwait's Auto World Show and a test-drive program at the Qatar F1 circuit.





RX Remains the Best-Selling Lineup

Within EXEED's global product portfolio, the RX PHEV—powered by the world's exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology—stands out in particular. It now accounts for 69% of global RX sales, making it a key driver of the brand's overall growth.

Fu Guangyu, Global Project Director of the RX series, commented: "The success of the RX PHEV is a direct reflection of its technological leadership. Its performance has also been validated in multiple ways—from rigorous testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife to receiving industry recognition such as The Drum Award in the UK. These achievements continue to reinforce its position as a technological benchmark in the minds of our customers."





Future Products and Outlook

EXEED is accelerating the expansion and upgrade of its global product lineup. The brand is opening a new chapter in the premium shooting-brake category with the ES GT, which made its debut at the Auto Guangzhou. The model adopts EXEED's latest family design language and is scheduled to begin deliveries across major global markets as early as late 2026. EXEED will offer a more diverse range of products to meet the needs of customers worldwide.



Photos available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bce20d70-248e-410c-8d51-c32eba6f4905

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94de3415-6106-4111-bb04-f6cdb6ab23c6