ZEAKS Trading Center Integrates Compliance Governance Into Its Core Operating Framework

Boston, MA, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital asset markets continue to mature, competition among platforms is increasingly defined not only by technology or product breadth, but by governance standards and operational credibility. Against this backdrop, ZEAKS Trading Center has undertaken a structural reassessment of its global platform model, formally integrating compliance governance into its core operational logic.

This shift represents a broader evolution in how the platform approaches long-term development, emphasizing internal discipline, regulatory alignment, and operational accountability as foundational elements rather than external requirements.





https://youtu.be/_upFDZpNMnU



From Market Entry to Governance Architecture

ZEAKS approaches compliance as an operational structure rather than a market-entry checklist. The platform has completed registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and conducts its operations within applicable U.S. regulatory reporting and oversight frameworks.

In parallel, ZEAKS continues to advance its European compliance roadmap. Its regulatory application process in Poland remains under review and forms part of the platform’s longer-term regional strategy, reflecting a measured and jurisdiction-specific approach to international expansion.





Institutional Operating Practices in Daily Execution

At the operational level, ZEAKS has focused on embedding auditability, traceability, and risk discipline into everyday platform processes. Its institutional operating framework encompasses multiple core components, including:

Internal segregation and structured handling of client assets



Automated AML and customer verification workflows

End-to-end audit trails across key operational activities

Data-driven risk monitoring and exception detection mechanisms



These practices are designed to function as integral elements of system design and decision-making, rather than standalone compliance layers.



Balancing Global Consistency and Local Adaptation

ZEAKS advances its global operations through a unified infrastructure framework complemented by localized execution. Core system architecture and risk principles remain consistent across regions, while operational practices are adapted to align with jurisdiction-specific regulatory expectations and market conditions.



This approach allows the platform to maintain operational coherence across diverse markets without relying on a single regional growth narrative.

Redefining the Role of a Trading Platform

ZEAKS views the evolution of digital asset platforms as a transition from purely technical execution environments toward institutions capable of sustained governance and accountability. Integrating compliance governance into operational design reflects this redefinition, positioning the platform as a long-term infrastructure participant rather than a short-term market entrant.



Through this framework, ZEAKS aims to support a more predictable, transparent, and resilient operating environment for global users amid an increasingly regulated industry landscape.





About ZEAKS Trading Center

ZEAKS Trading Center is a global digital asset trading platform focused on building operational frameworks grounded in governance discipline, risk management, and system stability. Through continuous refinement of its internal processes and compliance methodologies, the platform supports user participation across diverse regulatory environments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.