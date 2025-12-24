Relapse Risk Increases During the Holidays; Desert Hope Treatment Center Urges Early Support

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, addiction experts at Desert Hope Treatment Center are encouraging individuals in recovery to stay connected to support, as research shows drug and alcohol relapse rates spike during the holidays. Factors such as heightened emotional stress, disrupted routines, social pressures, and isolation contribute to an increased risk of relapse, especially when early warning signs are overlooked.

Clinicians at Desert Hope note that relapse often begins mentally before any physical return to substance use occurs. Recognizing the warning signs early and reaching out for help can be critical for protecting recovery.

Common warning signs include:

Increased cravings or persistent thoughts about using

Romanticizing past substance use or minimizing its consequences

Pulling away from support systems, meetings or loved ones

Increased anxiety, depression, irritability or emotional numbness

“The holidays can intensify emotional stress, even for people who have been stable in recovery for some time,” said Ariann Chelli, Clinical Director, Desert Hope Treatment Center. “Asking for help is not failure. Addiction is a chronic, progressive disease. It’s important to reach out before a relapse occurs. For some, that may mean leaning on additional support. For others that may mean returning to treatment for a period of time.”

Clinicians at the Nevada drug rehab stress that the risk of relapse increases when individuals delay seeking help or minimize early warning signs. Many notice mental and emotional shifts weeks before a relapse but wait until reaching a crisis point to reach out.

Desert Hope Treatment Center reminds individuals in recovery, their families, and community members that support is available throughout the holiday season. Alumni of Desert Hope programs are also encouraged to reconnect through the AAC Together app if they feel challenged or need additional support.

“We want people who are struggling to know our doors are always open,” said Chelli.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

Desert Hope Treatment Center, located in Las Vegas, NV, serves the greater Las Vegas area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Desert Hope Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at deserthopetreatment.com.

