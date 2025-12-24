Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of 2 SKUs of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie in the US

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case/UPC Best When Used By Dates Product Images 2.8Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 4X8 44000086688





1 00 44000 08667 8 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026 7.0Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 5CT 12 440000856500





1 00 44000 08565 7 12MAY2026

18MAY2026

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE’S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.

Contacts: Sylvie Russo

847-943-5678

news@mdlz.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d109371-1e79-42fd-b1f0-c99a50949f73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/158c44e0-1702-4870-9ac7-fea36aab2aad