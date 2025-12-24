Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, Releases Results from Customer Survey Identifying Three Artificial Intelligence Trends Enterprises are Preparing for in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, a diversified technology and digital services company, today announced results of a three-month enterprise customer survey of more than 100 leaders that identifies the three most critical artificial intelligence (AI) trends that are shaping his clients’ enterprise strategy in 2026. As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, field service, logistics, and automotive industries, organizations are shifting from experimentation to operational, governed, and cost-accountable AI deployments.

“AI has officially crossed the threshold from innovation initiative to core business infrastructure,” said Herbatschek. “In 2026, success won’t be measured by how much AI an organization deploys, but by how well it controls, governs, and monetizes it.”

AI Trend #1: Agentic AI Scales with Enterprise Guardrails

In 2026, agentic AI systems, capable of autonomously executing multi-step tasks and workflows, will become embedded in enterprise operations. However, organizations are prioritizing controlled autonomy, ensuring AI agents operate within predefined business rules, approval chains, and auditability requirements.

“The future of agentic AI is not unchecked independence,” Herbatschek said. “Enterprises want AI systems that can act decisively and responsibly, with full traceability and human oversight.”

AI Trend #2: AI Cost Management and ROI Become Executive Priorities

As AI deployments scale, enterprises are gaining visibility into the true cost of AI, including infrastructure, model training, data pipelines, security, compliance, and ongoing governance. In 2026, AI spending will be treated as a long-term operational investment, closely scrutinized by executive leadership and boards.

“AI costs don’t end at deployment—they compound over time,” Herbatschek noted. “Organizations that fail to measure AI ROI continuously will struggle to justify expansion.”

AI Trend #3: AI Governance Moves from Policy to Production

While many organizations have established responsible AI principles, 2026 will mark the transition to operational AI governance, embedded directly into AI development, deployment, and monitoring processes.

“Governance can no longer live in static documents,” said Herbatschek. “Regulators, customers, and boards will demand real-time proof that AI systems are compliant, secure, and aligned with business intent.”

A Turning Point for Enterprise AI

Together, these trends signal a more mature AI market—one focused on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes rather than hype-driven adoption.

“The leaders in 2026 will be the organizations that understand exactly who controls their AI, what it costs, and how it creates value,” Herbatschek concluded.



