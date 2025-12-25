Titanium Provides Update Following Continuous Disclosure Review

BOLTON, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) announced that, further to a continuous disclosure review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), the Company is providing an update regarding enhancements to its corporate presentation materials and prospective Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

As part of this process, Titanium has removed its Q1 2025 Corporate Presentation from its website and will incorporate updated and enhanced disclosure in future materials. These updates will focus on:

(a) clearly identifying all forward-looking information and presenting such information in a balanced manner, including an explanation of the underlying basis and rationale; and (b) ensuring that any revenue forecasts are accompanied with relevant assumptions, material factors and contextual information supporting such expectations.

Consistent with these principles – and in line with common practice that forward-looking information should generally not extend beyond the end of a reporting issuer’s next fiscal year – the Company has prospectively removed forward-looking information regarding expected future savings in fleet maintenance, as previously contained in its MD&A for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company currently expects to publish its next corporate presentation in the first quarter of 2026.

In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) – Refilings and Corrections of Errors, Titanium will be listed on the public Refiling and Errors list for a period of three (3) years in connection with these corrective updates.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 2,800 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

