NBCOIN Announces Launch of Its RWA Connector and Marketplace Infrastructure for Compliant Real-World Asset Tokenization

New York, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the adoption of Real-World Assets (RWA) accelerates globally, NBCOIN, a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain, is emerging as a focal point of industry attention. Over recent months, NBCOIN has made consecutive appearances at major international blockchain conferences and regional community events, systematically presenting its vision for a compliance-first, AI-enabled, real-world-connected blockchain infrastructure.





Building a Foundational Layer-1 for the RWA Era

NBCOIN stands as a new standard in blockchain infrastructure — a next-generation Layer 1 network built for the era of intelligent, real-world-connected digital economies. Formally registered in Canada, and Hong Kong, and holding a MSB license in the United States NBCOIN operates with a global compliance framework, reinforcing its mission to provide a secure, transparent, and institution-ready ecosystem for individuals, enterprises, and builders worldwide.

At the core of NBCOIN is the Value Transfer Protocol (VTP) — a breakthrough innovation enabling gasless, peer-to-peer streaming of tokens, NFTs, and smart contracts with instant finality. Powered by a hybrid UTXO + account-based consensus architecture, NBCOIN achieves:

0.6-second block times





Up to 10 million TPS





Ultra-low transaction costs





Enterprise-grade scalability

This architecture blends Bitcoin’s security, Ethereum’s programmability, and NBCOIN’s proprietary optimizations into a unified, intelligent financial engine.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem for Real-World Value

NBCOIN’s rapidly growing ecosystem reflects its mission to merge digital and real-world value into a single programmable environment. Core components include:

RWA Connector – enabling compliant tokenization and on-chain circulation of real-world assets





– enabling compliant tokenization and on-chain circulation of real-world assets Stablecoin Engine – supporting fiat-backed, crypto-backed, and asset-backed models





– supporting fiat-backed, crypto-backed, and asset-backed models Metaverse Hub – serving digital commerce and virtual-physical interaction use cases





– serving digital commerce and virtual-physical interaction use cases ZKB Wallet – secure multi-asset management





– secure multi-asset management NBCEX & Swap – decentralized trading and liquidity infrastructure

NBCOIN is laying the foundation for a borderless, intelligent global economy. All of this is sustained by 80% fair public mining, no presale, and no pre-mine — ensuring that network ownership grows organically through community participation rather than capital concentration.





Global Expansion: From Community to Real Adoption

NBCOIN’s global community expansion has gained significant momentum. The core leadership team has hosted multiple large-scale offline events across Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, and Lisbon, focusing on RWA trends, compliance-oriented public-chain architecture, and intelligent blockchain infrastructure.

Collectively, these events attracted over 10,000 in-person attendees and generated more than 20,000 verified registrations, signaling strong market validation for a blockchain model that integrates compliance, intelligence, and real-world asset utility. Discussions centered on NBCOIN’s Layer-1 infrastructure, the NBSWAP decentralized exchange, and the RWA Connector, designed to make real-world assets usable, tradable, and programmable on-chain.

Feedback from institutions, developers, and community-led organizations highlighted strong interest in NBCOIN’s practicality, scalability, and global compatibility.





Spotlight at Blockchain Life Dubai

The project’s international journey continued at Blockchain Life in Dubai, one of the largest blockchain exhibitions in the world, where NBCOIN took the main stage. In front of an audience of more than 60,000 live attendees and broadcast viewers, COO Anna delivered a keynote that clearly articulated NBCOIN’s mission to merge blockchain integrity with artificial intelligence and real-world asset utility.

The keynote received strong engagement from media outlets, investors, and Web3 builders, marking a significant milestone in NBCOIN’s global visibility.

In Mainland China, a series of offline events in cities including Nanjing and Suzhou also drew strong participation, with 5,000+ attendees and over 10,000 registrations, showcasing NBCOIN’s long-term roadmap in compliance-driven, AI-integrated RWA infrastructure.





Official Statement

“The real adoption of RWA requires more than asset tokenization. It demands compliance, performance, and real-world scalability. NBCOIN is building sustainable infrastructure for this next phase of blockchain evolution.”

— Anna, COO of NBCOIN





Vision — Building a Global, Compliant, AI-Driven Financial Infrastructure

NBCOIN’s vision is to create a borderless, compliant economic system where traditional assets, tokenized RWAs, and automated AI financial tools coexist seamlessly. By aligning U.S. regulatory standards with global blockchain innovation, NBCOIN aims to become the most trusted infrastructure bridging real-world economies with decentralized technology. The mission is simple yet ambitious: making global finance faster, fairer, more transparent, and universally accessible. Through intelligent on-chain validation, secure mining, and scalable settlement layers, NBCOIN is shaping a future where individuals, institutions, and enterprises can interact with global markets without barriers.

Its mission is clear:

to make global finance faster, fairer, more transparent, and universally accessible.

Future Plans — Global Expansion & The Launch of the RWA Marketplace

As NBCOIN enters its next major growth phase, the project is preparing to launch the NBCOIN RWA Marketplace, a flagship platform for listing, tokenizing, verifying, and trading real-world assets on-chain, with compliance and intelligent automation. This will unlock global access to tokenized real estate, commodities, corporate assets, and more.

At the same time, NBCOIN is advancing toward top-tier exchange listings, aiming to make NBC available on multiple leading global exchanges by early next year. With U.S. registration, expanding partnerships, and a strong RWA-focused roadmap, NBCOIN is positioned to evolve from a rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem into a globally recognized financial infrastructure for real-world value.

