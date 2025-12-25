Fortrade Strengthens Its Product List with Newly Added Shares, Commodities, and More

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrade has expanded its instrument list with a new selection of shares, commodities, and more, giving traders wider access to global markets while maintaining the platform’s familiar simplicity. The updated stock lineup includes notable additions from the technology and industrial sectors, while some commodities have also been introduced for those who want broader exposure beyond traditional contracts. Moreover, a select group of digital instruments has been added as well, providing an extra layer of diversity for clients who follow developments in that area.*

The announcement was described as part of a broader effort to support traders who want a more balanced mix of instruments while keeping their workflow organized. The expansion focuses on adding meaningful variety rather than volume, with many of the new shares coming from sectors where traders already show strong interest, including aerospace, defence, computer hardware, and machinery. By strengthening these areas, the aim is to provide clients with more choice while keeping the experience familiar, with an emphasis on practical instruments that align with how traders operate day to day.

A Broader List Designed for Real Trading Needs

The new list introduces several high-capitalisation names. General Dynamics Corp strengthens the industrials category for those who follow defence and aerospace developments. GE Vernova offers access to a major player in industrial machinery. In technology, Western Digital and Seagate Technology broaden options in the hardware segment, while Figma expands the software category. Aluminium and coffee add fresh alternatives to the commodities list, and several popular digital instruments, including Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Solana, are available with clear identification for transparency.*

The platform aims to support traders at every stage, and the expansion of the instrument list is only one part of that. Fortrade continues to refine its analytical tools and educational resources, strengthen platform stability, and improve access to its full range of CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, US Treasuries, and more. Fortrade’s partnership and affiliate programmes are also evolving to give clients and collaborators a stronger framework for long-term growth. Fortrade wants every trader to engage with the markets through reliable technology and clear guidance. Looking ahead, additional learning paths and more in-depth research tools are being developed to help clients build confidence before making their initial trades.

About the Brand

Fortrade is a multi-regulated broker offering CFDs on currencies, stocks, indices, commodities, and additional instrument classes through Web Fortrader, Mobile Fortrader, and MT4. The platform supports traders with fast execution, institutional-grade liquidity, secure funding options, and a complete educational ecosystem, including webinars, eBooks, video tutorials, Trading Central insights, and beginner-to-advanced courses . The broker offers segregated accounts, negative balance protection, and multilingual assistance, operating under the oversight of the Financial Conduct Authority and other global regulators.

*Disclaimer:

CFDs are high-risk leveraged products; cryptocurrency CFDs are not available for UK clients.

