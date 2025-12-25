Nexa Cards Enters Acquisition Discussions with OX Agency to Enhance AI-Based Identity and Security Capabilities

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexa Cards, a global fintech company providing crypto-enabled and reloadable stored-value card solutions, announced today that it has entered into discussions regarding a potential acquisition of OX Agency, a developer of facial recognition and artificial intelligence–based identity verification technology.





The proposed transaction aligns with Nexa Cards’ strategy to strengthen its core security, compliance, and identity infrastructure while supporting scalable global growth. OX Agency’s technology is designed to deliver real-time biometric identity verification and AI-driven risk analysis, which would be integrated into Nexa Cards’ onboarding, transaction monitoring, and platform security processes.



Management believes the integration of proprietary facial recognition and AI identity technology would enhance fraud prevention, improve regulatory compliance, and reduce reliance on third-party service providers. The acquisition, if completed, is expected to support operating efficiency and reinforce Nexa Cards’ competitive positioning in regulated and enterprise-focused markets.



“As digital payments and crypto adoption continue to evolve, ownership of core identity and security technology is increasingly critical,” said Randy Waxman, President of Nexa Cards. “This potential acquisition reflects our focus on building a secure, compliant, and scalable payments platform designed for long-term growth.”



Nexa Cards operates a global payments ecosystem offering virtual and physical stored-value cards with crypto-to-fiat functionality and acceptance across major payment networks. The addition of AI-driven biometric verification is expected to strengthen customer trust, enhance risk controls, and support expansion into higher-compliance jurisdictions.

The discussions are subject to customary due diligence, the execution of definitive agreements, and applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed or as to its structure or terms.



Presale Supports Ongoing Platform Development

Alongside its platform expansion initiatives, Nexa Cards is currently progressing through Phase 2 of its ongoing presale, which supports continued development of card infrastructure, security enhancements, and global user onboarding. The presale is positioned as a means to strengthen the platform’s operational foundation rather than a short-term fundraising initiative.

Participants in the presale receive access to early-stage platform benefits, including better entry pricing, eligibility for bonus allocations, participation in exclusive airdrops, and early access to selected card features and services as they become available. The structure reflects Nexa Cards’ broader focus on long-term platform growth, scalability, and regulated market readiness.

Additional information regarding the presale and platform roadmap is available at https://www.nexacards.com/ .

About Nexa Cards



Nexa Cards is a global fintech platform offering reloadable stored value virtual and physical cards across both Visa and Mastercard payment networks The company enables real-time spending and asset management across digital and fiat currencies with a focus on security, compliance, and accessibility. More information is available at www.nexacards.com.



