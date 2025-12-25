JETOUR Partners with Middle East’s Premier Off-road Event LIWA, showcasing Travel+ strategy’s deep roots in the key market

Abu Dhabi, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, during the Abu Dhabi LIWA International Festival, JETOUR Auto hosted its 2025 Global Fan Festival. As the Premier Partner of LIWA, JETOUR invited both international media and users together to join in the test drive session, the modified off-road vehicle experiences, and an off-road-themed music festival. Attendees at this event would have experienced the products on their own, and enjoyed the vibrant off-road lifestyle.



LIWA stands as a premier automotive cultural event in the Middle East, attracting more than 600,000 visitors every year. The festival is buzzing with action- professional stunt, freestyle drifting, monster truck displays, and desert off-road championship,making it a must-visit for any off-road fan.



As a premier partner, JETOUR’s commitment roots in the perfect synergy between its brand vision and engineering strength. This is demonstrated by the T Series’ leadership in the Middle East’s light off-road SUV market, where it holds the top spot across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The T2 Series alone has achieved over 410,000 unites global sales in 26 months. Partnering with LIWA allows JETOUR to solidify and globally promote its “Travel+” philosophy through hands-on off-road engagement.





At the event, JETOUR brought Dakar Rally legend Robbie Gordon on board for an immersive experience. Leveraging his world-class expertise and LIWA’s custom off-road challenges, they co-created an exclusive JETOUR “Off-Road Master Class.” The program combined theory, driving demonstrations, and hands-on desert driving, letting media and users put JETOUR’s performance to the test while enjoying an authentic off-road adventure.



“After a thorough test, the JETOUR G700 showed great power response and finely tuned chassis on tough terrain. The T Series strikes a strong balance between off-road capability and on-road comfort, making it both capable and user-friendly,” said Robbie Gordon. “What really impressed me was how JETOUR’s smart tech helped first-time drivers confidently enjoy the off-road experience.”



With user clubs from 30+ countries in attendance, a highlight was the massive desert parade featuring close to 100 of their vehicles. Alive with creativity, the Modified Vehicle Ecosystem Display Area displayed personalized builds from global owners, spanning rugged off-road gear to sleek camping setups—each reflecting the energy of the JETOUR community. A curated collection of co-created models, including the G700 Topfire Edition, T-Series Black Warrior, and Highway Knight, further demonstrated the wide range of the "Travel+ lifestyle“.



In addition, JETOUR also convened a co-creation workshop with 60+ dealers and user representatives, integrating the real-world feedback from users into R&D process. According to a representative from JETOUR，“Our strategy shifts the user’s role from evaluator to partner in the creation process, that’s where the true meaning of Travel+ lifestyle. ”



Co-creating value with users has always been at the heart of JETOUR’s philosophy. The event reached its climax with a live concert led by a JETOUR star owner Cleyton M, who masterfully blended traditional Arabic sounds with modern electronic beats. It also featured the worldwide release of JETOUR’s global user anthem, highlighting the creative spirit of its global community.



From the product prowess demonstrated at the LIWA to the emotional resonance of the global user community, JETOUR comprehensively presented its multifaceted capabilities in brand strength, product portfolio, and lifestyle at the 2025 Global Fan Festival. Based on the "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR turns every event into a bond connecting with users, truly integrating the experience of the spirit of exploration into users' daily travel, steadily propelling the brand towards becoming the world’s leading off-road brand.