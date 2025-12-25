AMT DeFi Launches Renewable Energy Investment Program, Introducing a New Passive Participation Model Using XRP

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







AMT DeFi, a global renewable energy–powered digital platform, today announced the official launch of its Renewable Energy Investment Program. Built on real-world clean energy facilities and integrated with blockchain-based intelligent computing systems, the program introduces a new passive participation model that supports XRP as a participating digital asset, expanding blockchain applications within sustainable energy infrastructure.

Transforming Real Renewable Energy into Accessible Digital Computing

Founded in 2016, AMT DeFi has focused on the development of renewable energy–driven computing infrastructure. By integrating hydropower, wind, solar, and geothermal energy from operational facilities worldwide, the platform converts real clean energy projects into accessible digital computing services.

AMT DeFi’s renewable energy deployments currently span South America, Canada, Northern Europe, Iceland, India, Mexico, Bhutan, and Montevideo, forming a globally distributed network designed for energy stability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Through this model, users can participate in clean energy–supported digital computing without the need to purchase hardware or manage technical operations.

Expanding Passive Participation Models Through XRP

As part of the newly launched program, AMT DeFi has introduced XRP as one of the supported digital assets on the platform. Leveraging XRP’s efficiency in transaction processing and settlement, the platform enhances user access to renewable energy–based computing contracts and automated system operations.

Core Platform Features

AMT DeFi’s infrastructure combines artificial intelligence–based scheduling with distributed computing architecture, featuring:

AI-powered computing allocation optimized by network conditions and energy availability





optimized by network conditions and energy availability Multi-asset support , including BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, and USDT





, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, and USDT Automated system settlement based on predefined contract parameters





based on predefined contract parameters 100% renewable energy–powered operations , prioritizing low-carbon energy regions





, prioritizing low-carbon energy regions Global platform access via Web, iOS, and Android

Computing Programs Linked to Established Renewable Energy Projects

AMT DeFi’s computing programs are designed around established renewable energy facilities, including:

Muppandal Wind Farm (India)





Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Station (Iceland)





Itaipu, Belo Monte, and Tucuruí Hydropower Plants (Brazil)





Alta Wind Energy Center and The Geysers Geothermal Complex (United States)





Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm (United Kingdom)





Cerro Prieto Geothermal Power Plant (Mexico)





Each program clearly outlines participation requirements, operational duration, and system parameters, allowing users to review details prior to participation.

About AMT DeFi

AMT DeFi is a global renewable energy digital platform headquartered in West Yorkshire, England. The company focuses on integrating clean energy infrastructure with blockchain technology to build efficient, transparent, and sustainable digital computing ecosystems.

AMT DeFi currently serves more than 8 million users across 180+ countries and regions, providing unified access through web-based and mobile platforms.

How to Get Started with AMT DeFi

Users can begin using the AMT DeFi platform by following these steps:

Step 1 | Create an Account



Visit the AMT DeFi official platform and register using a valid email address.

Step 2: Log in to Your Account

After logging in, go to your personal center to view platform functions and product descriptions.

Step 3: Select a Renewable Energy Computing Power Product

Go to the contract page and select a suitable AI computing power contract based on your budget, timeframe, and preferences.

Step 4: Activate the Contract and Start Participating

After activation, the system will automatically allocate computing power for operation, and the earnings will be automatically calculated and displayed according to the rules.





Looking Ahead

AMT DeFi will continue to advance the integration of renewable energy and digital computing, expanding its global clean energy infrastructure and supporting the long-term development of a sustainable digital energy ecosystem.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.