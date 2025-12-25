LYONS, CO, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families become more ingredient-conscious and seek alternatives to cluttered medicine cabinets, many are turning to multi-use, plant-based solutions that address everyday skin needs without harsh chemicals. One brand gaining traction in this shift is Green Goo, a family-run company known for its whole-plant balms and salves designed for real-world effectiveness.

From dry and cracked skin to minor burns, sunburn, eczema flare-ups, and everyday scrapes, Green Goo’s products are formulated to replace multiple conventional ointments with a single, versatile solution. Rather than relying on petroleum, synthetic fragrances, or isolated chemical actives, the brand focuses on traditional botanicals long used to support skin comfort and barrier health.

Botanical ingredients commonly found in plant-based skincare like Green Goo, including calendula, yarrow, arnica, and comfrey have been widely studied for their antioxidant, soothing, and skin-supportive properties. Substantial peer-reviewed research indexed through academic repositories such as the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and MDPI has documented the role these whole-plant compounds play in supporting hydration, calming irritation, and maintaining healthy skin barrier function when used in topical formulations.

Unlike products formulated around a single isolated compound, whole-plant preparations preserve a broader spectrum of naturally occurring constituents, including flavonoids, fatty acids, and antioxidants. Botanical science frequently describes this full-spectrum approach as synergistic, meaning the compounds work together, and notes its relevance for gentle, balanced performance suitable for repeated everyday use.

“People don’t want a dozen different products for every little skin issue,” said founder Jodi Scott. “They want something they can trust, something that works, is safe for their family, and aligns with their values.”

Consumer interest in plant-based first aid and skincare has grown steadily alongside concerns about ingredient transparency, petroleum-derived products, and frequent antibiotic exposure. Academic literature and safety databases have increasingly highlighted that many botanical ingredients, when properly formulated, are well tolerated by sensitive skin and appropriate for family-oriented, multi-use applications.

In addition to its product philosophy, Green Goo operates with a mission-driven ethos. The company is family-owned and aligned with B Corp principles, emphasizing responsible sourcing, ethical manufacturing, and long-term impact.

With products available online and through select retailers nationwide, Green Goo continues to expand its reach among consumers seeking simpler, cleaner, and science-aligned solutions for everyday skin care and first aid.

____

Editor Notes / Sources

Scientific context referenced in this release reflects peer-reviewed research and academic reviews on botanical ingredients commonly used in topical skincare and first-aid formulations. Studies indexed through the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) and PubMed Central (PMC) have documented the skin-supportive properties of botanicals such as calendula, yarrow, arnica, and comfrey, including their antioxidant, soothing, and barrier-support functions. Additional open-access research published via MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) has examined whole-plant and full-spectrum formulations, noting their relevance for gentle, repeated-use skincare applications when properly formulated. Ingredient safety and tolerance considerations are further supported by publicly available assessments from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep Database.

____

About Green Goo

Green Goo is a family-run, Colorado-based skincare company specializing in whole-plant balms and salves for everyday skin concerns. Built on the belief that effective products don’t require harsh chemicals, Green Goo creates clean, multi-use solutions trusted by families, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The brand is committed to ingredient transparency, efficacy-focused formulation, and responsible business practices. Learn more at https://www.greengoo.com/

