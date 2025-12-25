Streamble.live Introduces $GNOTE as the Ecosystem Utility Layer for Interactive Streaming

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamble.live, an interactive streaming platform focused on real-time audience participation, today shared new details on $GNOTE, the utility layer supporting its growing ecosystem of creators, developers, and community-driven projects.





“You’re not just joining a token — you’re participating in an ecosystem built around every campaign, every game, and every community on Streamble,” says the Streamble team.

Streamble transforms live streaming from passive viewing into participatory experiences, enabling audiences to influence live content while creators and developers collaborate with their communities in real time. All interactive and Web3-related functionality operates externally to the game client, leaving existing builds and distribution workflows unchanged.

Watch our New Video Announcement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyepPbrlI88

$GNOTE is designed as a platform-level utility layer, intended to support coordination, participation, and engagement across Streamble-powered experiences rather than as a game-specific or investment asset.

As part of its ecosystem rollout, Streamble announced plans for a $GNOTE Founders Pre-Sale, representing the initial distribution phase of the utility layer. The Pre-Sale starts on 29 December at 7 PM UTC. Only 10% of the total $GNOTE supply will be made available during this phase, and this allocation is permanently capped.

Participation in the upcoming Founders Pre-Sale will be restricted to Streamble Founders Key holders. Keys are distributed through selected influencers and ecosystem partners, with early access provided via Streamble’s official platform link:

https://streamble.live/streamstarter/project/gnote-founders-pre-sale

Streamble’s crowdfunding framework is powered by Stream Starter, enabling community-driven development campaigns through live interactive sessions. All crowdfunding transactions within Stream Starter are processed using $CRADLE tokens, while $GNOTE functions at the broader ecosystem coordination level.

Stream Starter allows creators and developers to engage supporters through interactive streams, milestone-based participation, and community-driven events — all without embedding blockchain functionality into game clients.

Designed for studios to integrate seamlessly into existing games.

Readers can learn more about Stream Starter and how it works at: https://streamble.live/streamstarter

Journalists and community members can explore Streamble in more detail through the resources below:

Ecosystem Overview: https://streamble.live/our-world

$GNOTE Utility & Platform Architecture: https://medium.com/@info_61556/introducing-gnote-streambles-ecosystem-utility-layer-for-interactive-gaming-536b6110e806

About Streamble.live

Streamble.live, developed by Cradle Interactive is an interactive streaming platform designed to turn live content into collaborative experiences. Built for creators, developers, and audiences, Streamble enables real-time interaction, viewer participation, and dynamic community events — all without requiring installs or changes to existing game builds.

Website: https://streamble.live

Follow on X: www.x.com/streamblelive

About Cradle Interactive

Cradle Interactive is an independent game studio building Streamble.live, a next-generation interactive streaming platform, alongside its own original titles. The studio is currently developing Cradle of Sins, a multiplayer action game designed from the ground up to support live audience interaction, evolving gameplay systems, and community-driven experiences.

Cradle.games focuses on creating worlds where players, creators, and audiences actively shape how games are played—both on and off the stream.

Website: https://cradle.games

Follow on X: www.x.com/cradlegamesvr

