Healthcare Brands Turn to RankOS™ as AI Search Prioritizes Trust, Authority, and Verified Sources

DENVER, CO, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-powered search platforms increasingly shape how patients, providers, and healthcare decision-makers discover medical information and services, healthcare organizations are turning to RankOS™, a proprietary AI visibility operating system developed by NEWMEDIA.COM, to ensure their brands are recognized, cited, and trusted in AI-generated search results.

Following several years of internal development and active deployment across client engagements, RankOS™ was built to address a growing gap between traditional SEO performance and AI visibility, particularly in regulated industries like healthcare, where AI systems apply stricter standards for credibility and source verification.

“Healthcare is one of the most conservative categories in AI search,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “AI platforms are extremely selective about which organizations they reference. Ranking well on Google is no longer enough. Healthcare brands must demonstrate verified authority, consistent credentials, and trusted third-party validation. RankOS™ was built specifically to measure and strengthen those signals.”

Why Healthcare Is a Critical AI Visibility Category

Healthcare-related queries are among the most scrutinized by AI systems due to regulatory requirements, patient safety concerns, and the potential impact of misinformation. According to recent RankOS™ healthcare-sector analysis, fewer than 20% of healthcare organizations evaluated appeared in AI-generated search answers, even when many ranked prominently in traditional search results.

Additional findings from RankOS™ healthcare audits include:

Healthcare brands with authoritative third-party citations were over 3× more likely to be referenced by AI systems than organizations relying primarily on owned content.

than organizations relying primarily on owned content. More than 65% of healthcare websites lacked complete structured data identifying providers, specialties, locations, and credentials in formats AI systems could reliably parse.

identifying providers, specialties, locations, and credentials in formats AI systems could reliably parse. Entity ambiguity remains a major exclusion factor , particularly for multi-location practices and healthcare networks with inconsistent naming and profile data.

, particularly for multi-location practices and healthcare networks with inconsistent naming and profile data. AI systems strongly favored organizations with verified expertise signals, including clinical credentials, affiliations, and trusted media references.

These gaps significantly limit AI visibility, even for well-established healthcare providers.

How RankOS™ Improves AI Visibility for Healthcare Organizations

RankOS™ provides healthcare organizations with a structured, compliance-aware approach to AI Engine Optimization (AEO) by aligning SEO, PR, and entity data into a unified visibility framework.

The platform evaluates and strengthens:

Entity Authority: clarity and consistency of organizational and provider identity

clarity and consistency of organizational and provider identity Citation Strength: presence across trusted medical, media, and institutional sources

presence across trusted medical, media, and institutional sources Trust Signals: credentials, specialties, and regulatory compliance indicators

credentials, specialties, and regulatory compliance indicators AI Answer Share: frequency and context of inclusion in AI-generated responses

By focusing on these factors, RankOS™ helps healthcare organizations improve AI visibility while respecting regulatory and ethical boundaries.

A Shift in Healthcare Discovery

As AI platforms increasingly serve as a first point of reference for healthcare-related questions, organizations face mounting pressure to adapt their digital strategies.

“AI is rapidly becoming a gatekeeper for trust in healthcare discovery,” Morris added. “Organizations that are absent from AI-generated answers risk losing visibility at the exact moment patients and partners are seeking guidance. RankOS™ gives healthcare brands a way to understand and respond to that shift with real data.”

NEWMEDIA.COM plans to release additional industry-specific RankOS™ benchmarks throughout 2026.

About NEWMEDIA.COM

Founded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in strategy, design, development, and performance-driven marketing for growth-focused brands. With nearly three decades of experience, the agency has partnered with startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise organizations across industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

NEWMEDIA.COM is known for its integrated approach to digital growth by combining brand strategy, user experience design, advanced web development, SEO, paid media, and AI-driven visibility optimization through its proprietary RankOS™ platform. The agency’s work has been recognized by leading industry organizations and has helped drive measurable revenue growth for clients nationwide.

Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Denver, Chicago, and New York, and a distributed team across the country, NEWMEDIA.COM operates as a long-term growth partner focused on durable results, technical excellence, and data-driven decision making.

