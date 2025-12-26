Altucher Says a $111 Trillion Tech Collision Is Closer Than Anyone Thinks

Washington, D.C., Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Journal bestselling author and technology analyst James Altucher has released his most recent on-camera video presentation , now available for public viewing, outlining what he believes is an imminent convergence between artificial intelligence and quantum computing — a collision he argues could unlock unprecedented technological and economic change.

In the presentation, Altucher explains that “the two most transformational technologies of this century will converge,” a moment he believes is approaching far faster than most observers realize. The video walks viewers through why this convergence could represent what Altucher calls “the biggest wealth-building opportunity of our lifetimes,” grounded in historical patterns, current technological constraints, and accelerating breakthroughs already underway.

Inside the Video: Why Convergence Matters More Than Innovation Alone

Rather than focusing on a single breakthrough, Altucher’s presentation centers on a recurring historical pattern: the largest shifts in markets and technology tend to occur when two revolutionary systems intersect. In the video , he points to examples such as smartphones, electric vehicles, and digital streaming — all born from converging technologies rather than standalone inventions.

Altucher argues that today’s convergence involves artificial intelligence and a second technology he describes as even more powerful. As he explains in the presentation, this emerging technology has been called “magic” by The Wall Street Journal, while Bank of America has described it as “the most radical technology we’ve ever seen.”

The video positions this convergence not as a distant theory, but as an active process already unfolding across research labs, corporate investments, and real-world applications.

AI’s Growing Limits Set the Stage

A core theme of the presentation is that artificial intelligence, despite its rapid adoption, is approaching structural limits. Altucher explains that AI systems require immense amounts of data and computational power — demands that traditional computing architectures struggle to meet efficiently.

According to the presentation , only a small fraction of global data is currently being captured and processed, a bottleneck Altucher believes will eventually stall progress if left unresolved. In the video, he emphasizes that simply building more data centers or faster chips is not a sustainable long-term solution.

This constraint, Altucher argues, is precisely what makes the convergence he outlines so significant.

Why Quantum Computing Changes the Equation

Altucher identifies quantum computing as the missing piece capable of breaking AI’s current limitations. In the presentation , he explains how quantum systems can perform calculations exponentially faster than conventional computers, enabling problem-solving that would otherwise take billions of years.

He highlights recent demonstrations where quantum computers solved problems in minutes that were previously considered unsolvable, reinforcing his belief that this technology has reached an inflection point. As Altucher explains in the video, quantum systems are uniquely suited to accelerate AI training, unlock new discoveries, and expand what machines are capable of learning.

Bank of America’s projection that this convergence could unleash $111 trillion in new wealth is cited in the presentation as evidence of the scale involved — a figure Altucher notes is nearly four times the size of the current U.S. economy.

Momentum Is Building Across Industry

The presentation also points to growing institutional commitment as a signal that this convergence is no longer theoretical. Altucher references major technology firms investing heavily in quantum research, launching dedicated divisions, and integrating quantum capabilities with existing AI platforms.

He explains that patent filings in quantum technologies have surged over the past decade and that early quantum systems are already being tested in real-world fields such as finance, logistics, and drug discovery. These developments, Altucher notes, suggest the convergence phase he describes is already underway — even if public awareness has not caught up.

A Framework for Understanding What Comes Next

Rather than offering short-term speculation, Altucher’s video provides viewers with a framework for understanding how convergences unfold, who tends to benefit, and why timing matters. He repeatedly emphasizes that the largest gains historically occur before technologies reach mainstream attention.

As he explains in the now available video , this convergence could divide the landscape into what he calls “the convergence winners” and “the losers,” depending on who recognizes the shift early and who reacts too late.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and longtime analyst of technology-driven market shifts. He has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, managed hedge fund portfolios, and built a global audience through his writing and The James Altucher Show, a podcast with more than 70 million downloads.

Known for identifying major technological convergences before they reach mainstream awareness, Altucher’s most recent video presentation continues this work by examining what he believes may be the most consequential convergence of the modern era — now available for public viewing.