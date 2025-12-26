Golden Galapagos by GET Expands Luxury Fleet With Addition of Next-Generation Catamarans M/C Monique and M/C Grand Ocean Spray

Quito, Ecuador, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Galapagos by Golden Experiences & Travel (GET), a Certified B Corporation® and a leader in luxury sustainable travel in Galapagos Islands and the Ecuadorian Amazon, has announced the addition of two next-generation luxury catamarans to its fleet: M/C Grand Ocean Spray and M/C Monique. The vessels are CO₂-neutral and designed to support the company’s long-term operational focus on environmentally responsible small-ship cruising in one of the world’s most protected ecosystems.

M/C Monique is scheduled for its maiden voyage on April 9, 2026, followed by M/C Grand Ocean Spray on October 3, 2026. Both vessels are purpose-built for an exclusive 16-guest capacity, enabling low-density operations, tailored attention, and environmental protection.

The fleet expansion is part of Golden Galapagos’ continued investment in modern, clean-energy maritime infrastructure as part of its verified carbon-neutral cruise operations.

Operational Highlights:

Small-Scale, Low-Impact Capacity : Both M/C Monique and M/C Grand Ocean Spray are designed for a maximum of 16 guests, supporting low-density operations, smaller excursion groups, and reduced environmental impact in accordance with Galapagos National Park regulations.

: Both M/C Monique and M/C Grand Ocean Spray are designed for a maximum of 16 guests, supporting low-density operations, smaller excursion groups, and reduced environmental impact in accordance with Galapagos National Park regulations. Carbon-Neutral Vessel Design : The catamarans were constructed as CO₂-neutral vessels and align with Golden Galapagos by GET’s verified status as a Carbon-Neutral Cruise Operator since January 2023.

: The catamarans were constructed as CO₂-neutral vessels and align with Golden Galapagos by GET’s verified status as a Carbon-Neutral Cruise Operator since January 2023. Integrated Clean-Energy Systems : Each vessel incorporates solar panels and advanced lithium battery technology to reduce fuel dependency, optimize onboard energy use, and support quieter navigation within protected marine areas.

: Each vessel incorporates solar panels and advanced lithium battery technology to reduce fuel dependency, optimize onboard energy use, and support quieter navigation within protected marine areas. Purpose-Built Accommodations and Shared Spaces : M/C Monique features contemporary stateroom design, while M/C Grand Ocean Spray offers panoramic suites with private balconies and ocean-facing social areas, including a panoramic spa, all designed to balance guest comfort with operational efficiency.

: M/C Monique features contemporary stateroom design, while M/C Grand Ocean Spray offers panoramic suites with private balconies and ocean-facing social areas, including a panoramic spa, all designed to balance guest comfort with operational efficiency. High Staff-to-Guest Operating Model : Both vessels operate with dedicated crews, cruise service officers, and licensed naturalist guides, supporting attentive service, safe navigation, and expert-led interpretation throughout each itinerary.

: Both vessels operate with dedicated crews, cruise service officers, and licensed naturalist guides, supporting attentive service, safe navigation, and expert-led interpretation throughout each itinerary. Flexible, Regulation-Aligned Itineraries: M/C Monique operates 3-, 4-, and 7-night itineraries, while M/C Grand Ocean Spray offers 3-, 4-, 5-, and 7-night programs, all designed to align with conservation standards and visitor management guidelines in the Galapagos Islands.

M/C Monique: Contemporary Design with Clean-Energy Integration

M/C Monique was developed to deliver a modern, sustainable cruising experience supported by efficient design and clean-energy systems. The vessel accommodates guests across eight double staterooms and one single stateroom. Its operations are supported by nine crew members, a cruise service officer, and a licensed naturalist guide.

The vessel is equipped with an integrated solar energy system incorporated into its clean-energy propulsion and onboard power infrastructure. These technologies allow for quieter navigation, reduced emissions, and optimized energy efficiency – key considerations in a protected marine environment.

The interior and exterior spaces aboard M/C Monique were designed to support both comfort and functionality across three decks. Shared areas include indoor dining space, shaded observation terrace, bow sun terrace, open-air lounge, al fresco dining area, whirlpool, and an onboard bar.

M/C Grand Ocean Spray: Intuitive Panoramic Design

M/C Grand Ocean Spray introduces a next-generation design concept focused on expanded space, wellness features, and immersive views of the Galapagos environment. The vessel features eight luxury suites and one single cabin. Each one features private panoramic balcony suites to give guests uninterrupted views of the surrounding waters and landscapes.

Social areas and accommodations are designed with sweeping ocean vistas in mind. M/C Grand Ocean Spray features four spacious lounging areas, a panoramic spa, open air sun terrace, al fresco dining, premium whirlpool, and a cocktail bar.

The vessel carries a dedicated team of 10 crew members, a cruise service officer, and a naturalist guide, ensuring attentive service and expert insights throughout each voyage.

Tailored Guest Experience

Across both vessels, guests can expect a consistent standard of premium hospitality, epicurean cuisine, and guided exploration delivered within a framework that prioritizes conservation and education. Onboard dining is overseen by Golden Galapagos’ culinary team, whose approach to cruise cuisine was recently recognized by the World Travel Awards as South America’s Best Cuisine Cruise Line 2025.

With the addition of M/C Monique and M/C Grand Ocean Spray, Golden Galapagos by GET now operates a fleet of six luxury mega catamarans, including M/C Endemic, M/C Elite, M/C Ocean Spray, and M/C Petrel. The company brings over nine years of experience navigating the Galapagos Islands, combining operational expertise with conservation-led travel practices.

To learn more about Golden Galapagos by GET’s cruise experiences, please visit https://goldengalapagoscruises.com.

About Golden Experiences & Travel

Golden Experiences & Travel (GET) is an Ecuador-based luxury travel company specializing in sustainable expedition experiences in the Galapagos Islands and the Amazon Rainforest. Through its operating brands, Golden Galapagos and La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat, GET delivers small-scale, conservation-aligned travel experiences designed to balance environmental stewardship with refined hospitality.





