HKC Corporation Powers the Next Era of Play & Creation at CES 2026





*HKC Corporation invites global media, partners, and gaming enthusiasts to visit Booth 30739, South Hall 1, LVCC, at CES 2026.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC Corporation, a global leader in advanced display technologies, today announced its participation in CES 2026, taking place from January 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). At Booth No. 30739, South Hall 1, HKC Corporation will present its latest innovations across professional creation, immersive gaming, and competitive esports.

Guided by “Powering the Next Era of Play & Creation,” HKC Corporation drives display innovation in panels, backlights, and intelligent imaging, empowering creators and gamers while cementing its global tech leadership.

At CES 2026, HKC Corporation will showcase a curated portfolio of products across its three core brands — HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER — each designed to address distinct usage scenarios and performance demands.

HKC: Full-Scenario Innovation for Creation and High-End Gaming

The centerpiece of HKC’s showcase is the HKC M10 Ultra, making its global debut as the world’s first monitor equipped with RGB MiniLED backlighting. Featuring 1,596 physical dimming zones and 4,788 RGB color control zones, M10 Ultra enables true light-and-color co-control, delivering 100% coverage of sRGB, 99.9% DCI-P3, 99.9% Adobe RGB, and 98% BT.2020,with up to 1600 nits peak brightness. Designed for 3A game developers and professional creators, it marks a major milestone in monitor backlighting technology.

Also on display is the world’s first 5K AI esports monitor HKC M9 Pro, with 2,304 local dimming zones and a 180Hz refresh rate, optimized through AI-driven image processing for AAA gaming titles and precision-focused creative workflows.

KOORUI: Immersive Design for Simulation Gaming

KOORUI presents the S4941XO, a 49-inch OLED ultra-wide monitor with DQHD resolution and 240Hz refresh, offering an expansive view for racing and simulation games. Other monitors for various gaming and creative needs will also debut at CES.

ANTGAMER: Redefining Competitive Esports Performance

After last year’s ANT257PF 750Hz FAST TN monitor, ANTGAMER launches the upgraded ANT275PQ MAX — the world’s highest-refresh-rate QHD LCD monitor, supporting 1080Hz in FHD mode with AI-powered image processing for extreme-speed FPS performance.

HKC Corporation invites global media, partners, and gaming enthusiasts to visit Booth 30739, South Hall 1, LVCC, at CES 2026.

Contact:

Email: hkcprcontact@szhk.com.cn

Website:

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

https://cn.koorui.net/

http://www.antgamer.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77a6cc3a-36c2-4472-9ea7-3b9bf1bd3c1e