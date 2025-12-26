WePlay and REEOkun Animation: A Creative Collaboration Connecting Cultural Resonance and Social Entertainment

MANILA, The Philippines, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the global new-generation comprehensive social entertainment platform WePlay announced a partnership with the renowned Filipino animation creator REEOkun Animation to launch a special holiday collaboration event. Centered on the goal of "celebrating Christmas and the New Year with players," this collaboration integrates the Philippines' most representative Pinoy Animation culture with WePlay's diverse social entertainment features. This initiative aims to provide young Filipino users with interactive experiences that are more festive and rich in local character.





Three Major Collaboration Activities Launched to Enhance Platform Interaction

According to information released by WePlay, this collaboration features three key elements:

Top-up Promotion: To celebrate Christmas and the New Year, WePlay is offering holiday top-up discounts exclusive to the Philippines region.

REEOkun-Themed Packages: Festive edition REEOkun animation-themed packages are now available.

Collaboration Virtual Gifts: Multiple collaborative holiday virtual gifts have been launched, combining REEOkun Animation character imagery, festive themes, and creative Pinoy cultural elements.





Strong Performance in the Philippine Market with Significant Growth Across Metrics

This REEOkun Animation collaboration event has achieved notable results following its launch in the Philippine market:

Downloads in the Philippines increased by 30%, external social media exposure grew by 25%, and in-app user activity saw a 50% year-on-year increase.

The powerful fan appeal and local cultural influence of REEOkun Animation have significantly boosted WePlay's awareness and popularity among young Filipino demographics, laying a solid foundation for the platform's continued expansion in the Southeast Asian market.





WePlay Continues to Expand Its Global IP Collaboration Network

WePlay operates under WeJoy, headquartered in Singapore, and is positioned as a comprehensive social entertainment application built for young people worldwide. It integrates various functions including gaming, voice interaction, and multimedia entertainment. With the mission of "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world" and the vision of "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment," the platform is dedicated to building an interactive social ecosystem that is both culturally vibrant and innovative.

The company stated that WePlay will continue to expand collaborations with top global content IPs, creators, and brands in the future. Through culturally resonant initiatives, it aims to create entertainment experiences that are closer to the younger generation and provide global users with more diverse, locally-tailored online social content.

