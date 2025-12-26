IBA signs contract for a three-room Proteus®PLUS solution to be installed at the Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, December 26, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with the Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, one of the largest hospital in South Korea, for a Proteus®PLUS1 solution to be installed in Seoul.

The contract includes the equipment of a Proteus®PLUS solution with three gantry-room as well as a multi-year service contract. The system will also include DynamicARC®2 beam delivery capabilities, once this feature has received regulatory clearance.

The Seoul St. Mary's Hospital plans to begin patient treatments by the end of 2029. Upon full completion, the center will have eight floors, including underground levels, and a total area of 37,851 square meters.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital to bring the latest proton therapy technology in South Korea, expanding the number of centers in the country that benefit from IBA’s proton therapy solutions. This contract highlights the relevance of our offering in markets where demand for this cutting-edge treatment modality is strongly increasing. We look forward to working with the expert medical team of Seoul St. Mary’s to make this technology more accessible to patients.”

LEE Ji Youl, MD, PhD, President of Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, added: “We are pleased to have signed this contract with IBA, the world leader in proton therapy technology, for the introduction of cutting-edge latest-generation equipment. The construction of the center is the final step in completing the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital complex. Our hospital will provide world-best treatment not only in the field of blood cancers, for which it has earned a global reputation, but also in the treatment of solid tumors.”

The typical end-user price for a three-room Proteus®PLUS system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between € 80 and 100 million.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Seoul St Mary’s Hospital

Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital is one of Korea’s top academic hospitals and the flagship institution of the Catholic Medical Center. It provides comprehensive care across 45 departments and 27 specialized centers, including the Cardio-Cerebro-Vascular Hospital, Catholic Hematology Hospital, and Comprehensive Cancer Hospital. With pioneering achievements such as Korea’s first kidney and bone marrow transplants and Korea’s first artificial cornea transplant, the hospital provides world-class care. Trusted by both domestic and international patients, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital has treated over 30,000 international patients from more than 100 countries. The hospital continues to enhance the quality of its services and has trained more than 900 international physicians through its fellowship programs.

1 Proteus®PLUS is a brand name of Proteus®235.

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.





