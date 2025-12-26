Trends in Caps and Closures Market 2025-35

Ottawa, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caps and closures market hit USD 85.2 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 138.19 billion by 2034, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to rising demand for packaged food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals requiring secure, convenient, and tamper-evident packaging.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific has dominated the caps and closures market, having the biggest share in 2024.

North America is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material, the plastic segment has contributed to the largest market share in 2024.

By material, the metal segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By product, the screw closures segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By product, the dispensing caps segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food & beverages segment contributed to the largest share in 2024.

By application, the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Adoption of lightweighting technologies to reduce material usage and packaging costs.

Increased use of recyclable and mono-material designs to improve sustainability.

Development of tamper-evident and child-resistant closure systems for safety compliance.

Growing integration of smart closures with tracking and anti-counterfeiting features.

Advancements in precision molding and design customization for a better fit and functionality.

Rising use of dispensing and reclosable closures to enhance consumer convenience.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5191

Market Overview

What is Driving the Growth of the Caps and Closures Market?

The market includes packaging components used to seal and protect bottles, jars, and containers across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Product safety, freshness, and ease of use are the main factors in driving demand. Functionality and customer convenience are being enhanced by constant innovation in materials and closure designs. Product development is being influenced by the growing emphasis on sustainability.

Private Industry Investments for the Caps and Closures Industry:

Blackstone acquired Piramal Glass in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion, which allowed a major private equity firm to gain a significant foothold in the packaging industry. PAG acquired Manjushree Technopack with a $1 billion investment, making it a key buyout deal within the industrial sector, including packaging. Silgan Holdings acquired the dispensing business of Albéa in June 2020, an acquisition that expanded Silgan's global footprint in pumps, sprayers, and foam dispensing solutions for the personal care markets. Berry Global Group acquired RPC Group in July 2020, creating one of the world's largest plastic packaging companies with a broadened global presence. Guala Closures acquired Labrenta in July 2022, a strategic move aimed at strengthening Guala's market presence specifically within the luxury closure segment for spirits and wine bottles.



Market Opportunities

Rising demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant closures in pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging .

. Growing use of lightweight and sustainable caps to meet environmental regulations.

Expansion of ready-to-drink beverages and packaged food is increasing volume demand.

Increasing adoption of smart and dispensing closures for convenience and portion control.

Growth of personal care and cosmetic products requiring premium and customized closures.

Strong potential in emerging markets due to urbanization and packaged product consumption.

Segmental Insights

By Material

Plastic segment dominated the market with the growing use of automation and precision manufacturing production technologies are also changing. Manufacturers can increase consistency, cut down on material waste, and scale production effectively with the aid of automated cutting, stitching, and lamination procedures. Faster turnaround time and improved quality control across packaging formats are made possible by these upgrades.

The metal segment is growing rapidly, motivated by the growing need for high-end, lasting, and recyclable packaging options. In specialty foods, cosmetics, and alcoholic beverages, where brand appeal is important, metal closures are becoming increasingly popular. Their superior barrier qualities aid in preventing contamination and extending shelf life. Adoption of metal closures is being accelerated by consumers growing preference for sustainable and plastic-free packaging.

By Product

Screw closures segment dominated the market because they are simple to use, reusable, and offer secure sealing. They are widely utilized in condiments, edible oils, bottled drinks, and medications. Additionally, screw closures enable high-speed bottling operations, which lowers manufacturing expenses. Strong demand is still being driven by their capacity to keep products fresh for several uses.

Dispensing caps are growing rapidly, driven by rising demand for liquid household medical and personal care products. By providing regulated and hygienic dispensing, these closures improve user convenience. The need for flip-top pumps and nozzle-based caps in high-end packaging is growing because there are fewer spillage risks during transit. The growth of e-commerce is also helping this market.

By Application

The food and beverages segment is dominating, with dairy products, sauces, condiments, and packaged drinks being consumed in large quantities throughout the world. The use of packaged food has increased due to growing urbanization and shifting lifestyles. Stricter regulations for food safety increase the need for dependable sealing solutions. Sustained growth is supported by ongoing product launches in ready-to-drink and functional beverage categories.

The personal care and cosmetics segment is growing rapidly, propelled by growing global markets for grooming and cosmetics. The demand for advanced closures is rising due to consumers growing emphasis on convenience, hygiene, and aesthetics. Travel-friendly and high-end packaging designs are becoming increasingly common. Growth is being further accelerated by using creative cap designs to differentiate the brand.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Regional

Asia Pacific on Top: Caps and Closures Market Dominance Fueled by Packaging Powerhouses

Asia Pacific dominates the market because of its sizable population, robust FMCG production, and high packaged food and beverage consumption. The region gains from increased demand for bottled beverages, cost-effective production, and the widespread use of plastic closures. Sustained market leadership is further supported by growing disposable incomes and fast urbanization.

India Caps and Closures Market Trends

India plays a dominant role within the Asia Pacific market, propelled by the quick expansion of bottled water, packaged foods, and personal hygiene items. The need for safe and reasonably priced closures has grown as organized retail and e-commerce have grown. Government assistance for infrastructure related to food processing and packaging keeps boosting market expansion.

North America in Overdrive: Fastest-Growing Caps and Closures Industry Driven by Innovation

North America is the fastest-growing market, encouraged by a high demand for creative, environmentally friendly, and dispensing-based closures. Growth is being driven by the widespread use of recyclable materials, smart closures, and high-end packaging. Advanced manufacturing techniques and a strong brand emphasis on convenience and safety are also advantageous to the area.

U.S. Caps and Closures Market Trends

The U.S. leads growth in North America because packaged drinks, medications, and personal hygiene items are consumed in large quantities. The market is expanding faster due to the growing demand for functional closures like flip-top pumps and child-resistant caps. Innovation is being further stimulated by sustainability laws and brand pledges.

Sealing Success: North America Records Notable Growth in the Caps and Closures Industry

Europe represents a mature yet dominant market for caps and closures, driven by stringent packaging regulations and a strong emphasis on recyclability. The region has a high demand for lightweight and metal closures, particularly in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Continuous innovation in eco-friendly closures supports steady growth.

Germany Caps and Closures Caps and Closures Market

Market Trends

Germany dominates the European market because of its robust beverage industry and cutting-edge packaging technology. In terms of precision manufacturing, lightweighting, and recyclable materials, the nation is at the top. Market leadership is further supported by export-driven packaging demand and high-quality standards.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Developments in the Caps and Closures Industry:

In September 2025, Cool Caps Industries received formal approval from PepsiCo for its Unit III facility to supply primary snap-on plastic closures for water jars and bottles. This approval is valid through 2029 and positions the company as a key long-term supplier for a major global beverage giant.

In November 2023, Kraft Heinz officially rolled out its first fully recyclable ketchup cap, developed in partnership with Berry Global, for its 400ml and larger squeezy bottles. This mono-material polypropylene (PP) cap replaces the traditional non-recyclable silicone valve, potentially saving 300 million lids from landfills annually.

Top Companies in the Caps and Closures Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor Plc : A global leader in responsible packaging that recently completed a merger with Berry Global in April 2025 to create the sector's largest supplier of rigid and flexible closure solutions.

: A global leader in responsible packaging that recently completed a merger with Berry Global in April 2025 to create the sector's largest supplier of rigid and flexible closure solutions. AptarGroup, Inc. : Specializes in high-tech dispensing closures and flow-control valves, recently expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio through the acquisition of Sommaplast in December 2025.

: Specializes in high-tech dispensing closures and flow-control valves, recently expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio through the acquisition of Sommaplast in December 2025. BERICAP Holding GmbH : A specialist in high-performance plastic and aluminum closures, known for its focus on tamper-evident, child-safe, and sustainable tethered designs.

: A specialist in high-performance plastic and aluminum closures, known for its focus on tamper-evident, child-safe, and sustainable tethered designs. Berry Global Group, Inc.: Now part of the Amcor group, it remains a major manufacturer of lightweight, recyclable plastic closures and innovative tamper-evident solutions for consumer goods

Other Players

Closure Systems International, Inc. (CSI)

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

ALPLA Group

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

UNITED CAPS

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others



By Product

Dispensing Caps

Screw Closures

Crown Closures

Aerosol Closures

Others



By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others



By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5191

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards ICT | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: