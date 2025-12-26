Global PR Hub Officially Launches the Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2025-2026

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global PR Hub, in collaboration with the global advertising platform MGID, has officially released the Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2025-2026. The report was completed with professional consultancy from the Authority of Press (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism), the Vietnam Journalists Association, and the Vietnam Digital Communications Association.





The report serves as a comprehensive and reliable resource for journalism and communication professionals, featuring in-depth survey data, analysis, and forecasts from leading experts in Vietnam and worldwide. It provides an overview of development trends across various media channels over recent years.

Key topics discussed in the report include:

Potentials and challenges facing Vietnam's journalism and media industry.

In-depth analysis of information consumption behavior and habits on social media and other digital platforms.

Public perception and trust regarding mainstream media.

Proposed communication strategies and practical guides to help businesses adapt to the sector's rapid changes.

Mr. Luu Dinh Phuc, General Director of the Authority of Press, stated: "The Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2025-2026 is more than just numbers; it is a strategic map. It reflects an objective reality: the turning point for Vietnamese journalism in the coming years lies in 'Transformation'—transformation in management mindset, economic models, and professional practices to maintain the position of mainstream information flows."

Meanwhile Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, emphasized: "Modern journalism is not just about delivering news the fastest, but about providing the deepest and most reliable value. Technology is the tool, humans are the soul, and public trust is the most precious asset of the press."

Ms. Le Mai Anh, Regional Director of Global PR Hub, also remarked on the market context: "The media industry is on the doorstep of an AI explosion and social media dominance. Amidst constant technological and legal shifts, we expect this report to be an effective resource helping businesses and advertisers optimize their communication strategies. As user behavior and the tech environment change daily, only continuous updating and adaptation will help us keep pace with the new era."

Report Specifications:

Title: Vietnam Media Landscape Report 2025-2026

Length: 86 pages

Languages: Vietnamese and English

Format: PDF & Printed

Release Date: December 26, 2025

December 26, 2025 Download via: https://forms.gle/bPPyKrQLsNQEQEVt9

About Global PR Hub:

Global PR Hub is a premier Marketing Communications and PR consulting agency with a strong base in Southeast Asia. Our passionate team brings diverse skills and deep experience, delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions. As the markets evolve, our blend of local and global expertise ensures your products and services connect with the right audiences. At Global PR Hub, we empower your brand's communication, design and execute impactful campaigns, and meticulously track their influence on customer behavior, consistently demonstrating excellence, creativity, and innovation through our top-tier services.

Email: info@globalprhub.com

Website: https://globalprhub.com

