First Speakers Revealed for Asia’s Biggest Crypto Event Hong Kong Web3 Festival: Paul CHAN Mo-po, Lily Liu, and More to Come

Hong Kong, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Web3 Festival announced the first confirmed speakers for its upcoming 2026 edition on April 20-23 at HKCEC. Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, the event will welcome up to 10,000 of the most impactful Web3 leaders and practitioners, setting the stage for conversations shaping the digital future.

The Festival’s stages will feature leaders from across Web3 and crypto and also include media, scholars, and others. The first confirmed speakers are:

The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Xiao Feng, Chairman and Executive Director, China Wanxiang Holdings; Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group

Chairman and Executive Director, China Wanxiang Holdings; Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain; Chairman and CEO, HashKey Group Duncan Chiu , Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong Lily Liu , President, Solana Foundation

President, Solana Foundation Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, Matrixport

Founding Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, Matrixport Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands David Lee,Chairman, Global Fintech Institute

Web3 Festival ultimately will have up to 300 speakers representing all aspects of Web3 and crypto on its stages. It has also attracted registrations from over 500 executives and corporate decision-makers in traditional finance and real economies.

For its upcoming event next year, the Web3 Festival has forged a strategic alliance with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Furthermore, the event has also garnered strong support from global ecosystem partners including Title Sponsor OKX Web3, Platinum Sponsor Qtum, Primary Exhibition Sponsors bitbaby, HappyMeta and SlowMist, Exclusive Welcome Dinner Sponsor Sui Foundation, Secondary Exhibition Sponsors Ellipal, Fufuture, and Passey, and Tertiary Exhibition Sponsor RWA.LTD. (Same-tiered sponsors are presented in alphabetical order)

Since its launch in 2023, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has evolved into Asia’s largest crypto conference where industry pioneers, experts, builders, and visionaries converge annually. The previous three editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, and attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto gathering, influencing Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape.

Leveraging Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, Web3 Festival bridges the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. It's where influential voices across blockchain, Web3, and TradFi unite to reshape the industry’s future narrative.

As its partner SlowMist describes, “the Web3 Festival not only connects the world's most forward-looking technological forces but also drives the industry to find a balance between security, compliance, and innovation.”

“The Web3 Festival is a unique China-based crypto summit that brings together millions of high-caliber local developers, entrepreneurs, and Web3 newcomers,” said John, Head of APAC at TON Foundation.

Web3 Festival is offering early bird rates through December 31. More partners and speakers will be announced soon.

More details: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2026/#/en

