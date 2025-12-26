"Exquisite Flavors of Liaoning" - 2025 Northeast Asia Culinary Culture Exchange Week & Liaohe Estuary Gourmet Festival Kicks Off

PANJIN, China, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 24, the launch ceremony of "Exquisite Flavors of Liaoning" - the 2025 Northeast Asia Culinary Culture Exchange Week & Liaohe Estuary Gourmet Festival was held in Panjin. The week-long event focuses on showcasing the diverse flavors of Northeast Asia, offering immersive experiences of Panjin's signature cuisine, and presenting intangible cultural heritage culinary techniques, thereby promoting mutual appreciation of Northeast Asian food cultures and highlighting the unique charm of Liaoning's culinary traditions.

The exchange week features three carefully curated core exhibition zones along with multiple themed activities, creating a culinary culture platform that integrates Chinese and international influences while balancing heritage preservation with innovation. In the Northeast Asia Cuisine Exhibition Zone and the Panjin Signature Ingredients Zone, premium local products including Panjin rice, alkaline-soil tomatoes, and milk thistle are showcased alongside exotic flavors such as pickled vegetables, and birch sap. Meanwhile, the Interactive Culinary Zone features live demonstrations of the preparation techniques of Liaoning's intangible cultural heritage cuisines, such as Liaohe Estuary Fishermen's Cuisine, offering visitors a one-stop experience of diverse culinary cultures.

At the launch ceremony, the "Exquisite Flavors of Liaoning" Culinary and Scenic Culture Stamp Exhibition and the "Rhythms of the Liaohe Estuary · Artistic Tribute to Panjin" Fine Art Exhibition were unveiled simultaneously. A total of 59 stamp frames featuring Liaoning's renowned landmarks and signature cuisine, together with 36 selected fine art works, present Liaoning's cultural heritage and regional character from multiple perspectives.

Using cuisine as a medium, the event deeply integrates culinary resources across Northeast Asia. It not only supports the development of the "Exquisite Flavors of Liaoning" public service brand and the Liaoning cuisine brand and promotes the integrated growth of "cuisine + tourism + consumption", but also further enhances Liaoning's international profile, advances regional economic and trade cooperation, and injects new momentum into the province's high-quality economic and social development.

The event is jointly hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, the People's Government of Panjin Municipality, and the Xinhua News Agency's News & Information Center. It is organized by the Information Office of the People's Government of Panjin Municipality, the Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television of Panjin, the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Panjin Municipality, the People's Government of Xinglongtai District, Panjin City, the Liaoning Sub-Center, Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center, the Panjin Liaohe Art Museum, and the Panjin Liaohe Folk Culture Museum, with support from China Post Group Corporation Limited Liaoning Branch.

Source: Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center