Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Sets Stage for Q4 2025 V1 Launch With $19.5M Raised and Phase 6 Over 99%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most important moves in crypto often happen before the crowd notices. They form when development timelines tighten, participation builds quietly, and supply begins to thin.





That is the stage Mutuum Finance is entering now. As Q4 2025 approaches, attention is starting to shift toward a new DeFi crypto that is moving from preparation to execution. The signals are lining up, and the window for early positioning is clearly narrowing.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Why It Matters

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to keep capital active on chain. Instead of relying on short-lived incentives, the protocol focuses on utility. Users will be able to supply assets to earn yield and borrow against collateral in a system that adjusts rates based on real demand.

This matters in today’s market. When volatility rises or large assets stall, capital looks for places where it can work rather than wait. That is why many analysts now classify Mutuum Finance as a DeFi crypto to watch closely.

Participation reflects that interest. Mutuum Finance has now raised $19.45M and attracted 18,650 holders. These figures are important because they show broad engagement. Not a narrow group of insiders, but a growing base of users committing early. In crypto investing, this kind of distribution often signals confidence in long-term execution.

Price Progression and Presale Momentum

The MUTM token currently trades at $0.035 and is deep into Phase 6, which is now over 99% allocated. The presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. Since then, the token has delivered a 250% increase through steady phase-by-phase progression.

This kind of movement stands out on crypto charts because it reflects sustained demand rather than sudden spikes. Each phase has closed with stronger participation, and the official launch price is set at $0.06. That launch price already frames expectations for what comes next.

Community engagement has played a role in maintaining momentum. A 24 hour leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM, encouraging consistent activity rather than one-time participation. Market commentators often note that active communities tend to support smoother transitions from early stages to public launch.





Tokens Sold, Supply Structure, and Access

So far, 825M MUTM tokens have been sold. The total supply is capped at 4B tokens, with 45.5% allocated for the presale, equal to roughly 1.82B tokens. This means a significant portion of the available allocation is already in circulation, while the remaining supply is tightening fast.

Supply structure matters in crypto. When a large share of early allocation is distributed before launch, post-launch volatility can be reduced. It also means fewer tokens remain available at early prices.

Accessibility has also been a focus. Mutuum Finance supports card payments, lowering friction for new participants. Easier access often leads to broader adoption, which is critical for new cryptocurrency projects transitioning out of early phases.

V1 Launch and Roadmap Progress

According to official statements shared on X, Mutuum Finance announces the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, with V1 planned for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Core components include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. Initial assets will include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

This milestone is part of Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on delivering a functional protocol rather than promises. For analysts tracking top crypto projects, this shift from planning to deployment is often where perception changes.

Projects that reach V1 with active users and clear infrastructure tend to gain visibility quickly. Many market commentators suggest this is when exchange listings become more likely, which can increase exposure and drive additional demand.

Why Urgency Is Building

Several factors are converging at once. Phase 6 allocation is almost complete. The next phase will bring a higher entry price. Development milestones are scheduled, not vague. Participation continues to rise. These conditions often create urgency without the need for promotion.

Some analysts believe Mutuum Finance is following an early-stage pattern seen in other successful DeFi crypto projects. Build quietly. Distribute widely. Launch with working infrastructure. Then scale.

Mutuum Finance is no longer just a new crypto on a roadmap. It is a project with capital committed, users involved, and development close to delivery. That combination is why it is increasingly mentioned among top crypto discussions heading into late 2025.

With $19.45M raised, 18,650 holders, a $0.035 token price, and Phase 6 nearly complete, the structure is already in place. The upcoming V1 launch adds a clear catalyst. Roadmap Phase 2 adds credibility. Supply dynamics add pressure.