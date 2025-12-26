VCI Global Unveils 2026 “Sovereign RWA Ecosystem” Roadmap: Proprietary Exchange to Anchor Multi-Sector Asset Tokenization

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced its 2026 strategic roadmap centered on the planned launch of a proprietary Real-World Asset (RWA) Exchange. The exchange is intended to support the institutional tokenization and secondary trading of real-world assets across multiple sectors, including precious metals, ESG-linked projects, real estate, infrastructure, and select digital assets.

The planned RWA Exchange is designed as a regulated, blockchain-verified marketplace and is expected to form part of VCI Global’s broader digital-finance strategy. The initiative aims to address growing investor interest in transparency, enhanced liquidity, and institutional-grade governance frameworks for tokenized assets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

A Multi-Sector RWA Exchange

In line with this strategy, the Company is actively pursuing partnerships and advisory mandates to support the onboarding of diversified asset classes to the exchange, including;

Precious Metal : VCI Global is serving as a key consultant for the US$200 Million Bridge Gold mandate, an institutional stablecoin initiative fully backed by audited physical gold stored in bank-grade vaults.

: VCI Global is serving as a key consultant for the US$200 Million Bridge Gold mandate, an institutional stablecoin initiative fully backed by audited physical gold stored in bank-grade vaults. ESG & Sustainability Assets : The exchange aims to support the tokenization of carbon credits and renewable energy projects, enabling traceable ownership and improved price discovery for sustainability-linked investments.

: The exchange aims to support the tokenization of carbon credits and renewable energy projects, enabling traceable ownership and improved price discovery for sustainability-linked investments. Real Estate & Infrastructure : The exchange is designed to facilitate fractional ownership of income-generating real estate portfolios and utility-scale infrastructure assets, unlocking liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets.

: The exchange is designed to facilitate fractional ownership of income-generating real estate portfolios and utility-scale infrastructure assets, unlocking liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets. Digital Assets: The RWA Exchange is also expected to function as a liquidity venue for the XVIQ utility token, which underpins VCI Global’s AI compute and GPU cloud ecosystem.

Leveraging the Oobit and Tether Ecosystem

To ensure instant global settlement and institutional-grade liquidity, the RWA Exchange will leverage the Oobit digital payment infrastructure, which features strategic participation from Tether (USDT). This integration provides the exchange with Tier-1 liquidity rails, allowing participants to move seamlessly between tokenized real-world assets and the world's most liquid stablecoins. This collaboration is part of VCI Global’s broader commitment to building durable, compliant digital asset foundations for the global financial system.

“We view tokenization as a structural evolution of capital markets, not a short-term trend. Our objective is to build a robust operating layer for institutional-grade real-world assets that prioritizes governance, transparency, and scalability. By combining our Bridge Gold consultancy mandate with established digital-payment infrastructure, we believe VCI Global is well-positioned to participate meaningfully in the next phase of global asset digitization,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

