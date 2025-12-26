Optimove launches its new Email Marketing Solution, significantly enhancing marketers' Creative Power

New York, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced the next evolution of its Email Marketing Solution, significantly enhancing the creative power offered by its platform to marketers. Optimove’s new email capabilities build on its recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, where it earned top scores for Personalization, Process and Workflow Innovation, Email Value, and Organizational Improvement.

Optimove’s 2025 Consumer Marketing Fatigue research revealed that email remains the top channel for customer engagement when marketers prioritize relevance and personalization. However, traditional email service providers (ESPs) are often siloed, lacking the data foundation necessary to achieve true personalization, which causes a delay in time-to-market as marketers rely on external teams and agencies. For teams looking to execute at speed and with dynamic data, legacy solutions are no longer enough.

Optimove’s enhanced Email Marketing Solution combines industry-leading AI agents with a state-of-the-art data foundation to deliver more personalized, dynamic, and scalable messages to customers. Marketing teams are already realizing tangible benefits. The Email Marketing Solution has:

Doubled the average sales per customer via AI-led real-time email personalization, when measured against a control group

Removed dependency on external agencies for email program execution, accelerating creation and launch of email messages to less than one week

Consolidated seven emails into a single template, significantly reducing the overhead needed to manage multi-language campaigns

“Optimove’s enhanced Email Marketing Solution is a power tool for email marketers worldwide,” said Shai Frank, SVP Product and GM Americas at Optimove. “By combining industry-leading AI, a strong data foundation, and a UI designed to remove manual overhead, marketers can replace hours of testing and QA over dozens of static templates with a single dynamic one. The result is unlocking true personalization at scale across broadcast and triggered email programs.”

New native email marketing enhancements include:

Flexible Data Ingestion - Open data structure that lets marketers connect to any external data source and automatically updates all templates when changes occur without needing to perform changes manually

- Open data structure that lets marketers connect to any external data source and automatically updates all templates when changes occur without needing to perform changes manually AI Content Recommendation Agents - One-to-one content and offer recommendations served by AI agents based on real-time customer behavior and robust historical context

- One-to-one content and offer recommendations served by AI agents based on real-time customer behavior and robust historical context Real-Time, Universally Triggered Emails – State-of-the-art event management engine that automatically triggers out-of-the-box or custom emails based on external events such as game scores, inventory, and price changes, delivering perfectly timed messages that anticipate customer needs

– State-of-the-art event management engine that automatically triggers out-of-the-box or custom emails based on external events such as game scores, inventory, and price changes, delivering perfectly timed messages that anticipate customer needs Kinetic Email Widgets - Interactive components that transform static emails into dynamic experiences, including countdowns, progress indicators, live content blocks, and more, all updated in real-time

- Interactive components that transform static emails into dynamic experiences, including countdowns, progress indicators, live content blocks, and more, all updated in real-time Industry Standard Personalization Syntax – A simplified, consistent syntax built on Liquid to empower marketers to insert data, apply logic, and structure dynamic content, at scale

Optimove’s Email Marketing Solution enhancements come on the heels of another record setting holiday season where it powered its clients to year-over-year growth of +155% email messages, +166% SMS campaigns, and +400% mobile interactions. For more information visit www.optimove.com.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.